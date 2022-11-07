Commercial Fan & Air Purification Equipment Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends & Business Opportunities 2019 to 2030

Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the commercial fan and air purification equipment market is expected to grow from $ 71.52 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 4.6% to nearly $ 85.49 billion by 2023. The market is expected to reach $101.01 billion in 2025, and $150.61 billion 2030.

The drastic alteration of global climate will increase the proportion of individuals suffering from various chronic respiratory ailments, leading to a growth in the demand for air purification equipment.

The focus areas for many companies in the commercial fan and air purification equipment market has shifted to increasing mergers and acquisitions to acquire more production capabilities. Large prime manufacturers are forming joint ventures or buying small or midsized companies to acquire new capabilities or gain access to new markets.

The commercial fan and air purification equipment market consists of sales of commercial fan and air purification equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce industrial and commercial fan and air purification equipment such as industrial dust and fume collection equipment, electrostatic precipitation equipment, warm air furnace filters, air washers, and other dust collection equipment, attic fans and industrial and commercial fans and blowers, such as commercial exhaust fans and commercial ventilating fans.

• By Type - Air purification equipment, Attic and Exhaust Fan, Other Commercial Fan and Air Purification Equipment

• By Range– Less Than 200 Square Ft., 200 - 400 Square Ft, More Than 400 Square Ft.

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as ebm-papst Group, Systemair, Sharp Corporation, CECO Environmental Corporation, Johnson Controls International plc

