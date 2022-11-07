North America Garage Furniture Market to Surpass USD 816.3 Million by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America garage furniture market size was US$ 708.9 million in 2021. The North America garage furniture market will reach US$ 816.3 million and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027. The growth of the North America garage furniture market is attributable to the fact that nearly 62% of Americans are witnessed to be crowded, disorganized, and messed with tools, which increases the need for clean and tidy garage furniture. Additionally, the rising number of garages in North America will eventually benefit the garage furniture market. According to the 2018 Census Bureau Survey of Construction data, nearly 64% of homes in the United States have two-car garages, while nearly 7% of homes possess one-car garages, and 21% of homes possess a large garage where residents can put three or more cars.
On the basis of product type, the tool storage segment holds the highest share of 33.5%, while other types of products cumulatively hold a share of 66.5% of the market share. On the basis of material type, metals lead with the highest market share. On the basis of application, the heavy-duty segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 3.0%. On the basis of distribution channels, e-commerce leads with the highest market share, while the residential sector, on the basis of end-user, is holding dominance in the market.
On the basis of country, the U.S. holds the leading share of 73.2% and will exhibit a growth rate of 2.4% because of the high preference for garages, majorly in the residential spaces. Around 55% of Americans invest their 1-2 hours per week in DIYs, repairing, and other activities. Apart from that, Canada follows the US garage furniture market and holds the second leading place due to the growing demand for garages. In Canada, functional 2-car garages are holding the highest share.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing trend of having a garage in residential spaces will present attractive prospects for the market growth. The use of garages is growing in North America, majorly in residential spaces. Garages need the proper furniture to keep the things on the shelves. Further, interior customization is gaining significant popularity, and the demand for efficient designing solutions is also growing, which will present wide scope for the North America garage furniture market. Additionally, the presence of a wide range of stylish and playful garage interiors that require practical space will drive the growth of the market.
Moreover, arranged garages can significantly help workers to get their hands on vehicle service centers, garages and automotive OEMs. Nearly 108 million linear feet of the closet were incorporated in garages in the U.S in 2019. Additionally, nearly 40% of garage storage systems were established through prefabricated components, including manufactured wood, natural lumber, plastic, etc., which is shaping the scope of the North America garage furniture market.
Restraints
Tariffs imposed on the import of aluminium and steel products in the United States may act as a significant restraint. Further, the trade war between nations will be another restricting factor limiting the growth of the North America garage furniture market because it will cause fluctuations in the prices of raw materials.
Opportunity
People are focusing more on the interior of the garage with the range of garage interior products present in the market to attract a large range of audience. People are inclining more towards transforming their garage into a stylish and practical space where one can organize everything. With the growing adoption of vehicles, the demand for garage furniture will eventually rise.
North America Garage Furniture Market: Covid-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the North America garage furniture market due to the shortage of workers and the disruptions in the supply chain. Additionally, the construction of new houses declined dramatically, affecting the revenue of the garage furniture industry.
Competitors in the Market
Some of the key players analyzed in the North America garage furniture market include Connected Automotive Systems (OEMTools.com), Homak Mfg Co. Inc., Harwal Group of Companies (Duramax), Cipher Auto Inc., Intro-Tech (Pitstop furniture), Apex Tool Group (Gear Wrench), ATD Tools, Inc., Black and Decker, Dura Ltd., OMP Group, and others. Industry giants like Stanley Black & Decker, Intro-Tech Automotive, Apex Tools Group, Homak Manufacturing Company, Inc. register a cumulative share of 27.8%.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Storage Solutions (cabinets)
o General Storage
o Drawer Cabinets
o Overhead Storage
o Tall Cabinets
Shelves & Racks
Tool Storage
Work Benches
Chairs & Stools
Pit Stop Furniture
By Material
Metal
Wire
MDF
Plastic
Wood
By Application
Heavy Duty
General
North America Garage Furniture Market, By Distribution Channel
Direct Sales (B2B)
Wholesale Distributors
Retail Stores
E-commerce
By End-User
Residential (Individuals – DIY)
Vehicle Service Centers/ Garages
o Automotive Dealerships
o General Service Garages
Automotive OEMs
By Country
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
