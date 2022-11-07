Global Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators) Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company’s Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
The Business Research Company's "Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators) Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the respiratory masks (n95 respirators) market share to reach a value of $38,392.7 million in 2021 to $10,313.0 million in 2026 at a rate of -23.1%. The global masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market size is then expected to decline at a CAGR of -9.8% from 2026 and reach $6,174.6 million in 2031.
Rising number of online pharmacies is expected to contribute to the growth of the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market in the forecast period.
Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators) Market Trends
The masks manufacturing companies and research organisations are focusing on developing innovative masks with integrated artificial intelligence technologies, to increase the performance of the respirator, embedded in the product. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a branch of computer science that deals with the simulation of human intelligence through robotic devices. Artificial intelligence is applied in masks for analysing and interpreting the data collected by the devices. The predictive analytics offered by machine learning, a branch of Artificial Intelligence, helps researchers to analyze respiratory patterns during different activities.
Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators) Market Overview
The masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market consists of sales of N95 respirators and other surgical masks (face masks) by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as personal protective equipment to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face, or to ensure the wearer does not contaminate the area around them. The market consists of revenue generated by companies that are manufacturing and selling N95 respirators and surgical face masks.
Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators) Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Segmentation
• By Type: N95 Respirator, Common Grade Surgical Masks, Others (Comfort Masks/Dust Masks)
• By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Individual
• By Nature: Reusable, Disposable
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Major market players such as Honeywell International Inc, BYD Co. Ltd., The 3M Company, Intco Medical Technology Co. Ltd, Unicharm Corporation
Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators) Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides respiratory masks (n95 respirators) market forecast and in-depth respiratory masks (n95 respirators) market research. The market report analyzes respiratory masks (n95 respirators) market size, respiratory masks (n95 respirators) market segments, respiratory masks (n95 respirators) market growth drivers, respiratory masks (n95 respirators) market growth across geographies, and respiratory masks (n95 respirators) market competitors' revenues and market positioning.
