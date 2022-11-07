Global Asset Management Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031

Asset Management Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Asset Management Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The Business Research Company's "Asset Management Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the asset management market size to reach a value of $656.9 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% since 2015. The asset management market growth is expected to decline from $656.9 billion in 2019 to $598.9 billion in 2020 at a rate of -8.8%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 ad reach $788.8 billion in 2023.

Going forward, increasing demand for alternative investments is expected to drive the market for asset management. There has been an increasing preference for alternative investments among the high net worth individuals and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of asset management market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3216&type=smp

Asset Management Market Trends

Several asset management companies are investing in big data analytics capabilities to generate insights around clients. Big data solutions are being implemented to deliver insights around client segments, product penetration and analyze training program effectiveness. Asset management companies are exploring applications for big data analytics that go beyond investment management. Sales and marketing teams are looking to examine investor and distribution information to improve customer acquisition, retention and conversion; reduce redemption and improve capital raising.

Asset Management Market Overview

The asset management market consists of sales of asset management services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that develop, operate, maintain, and sell assets in a cost-effective manner.

Learn more on the global asset management market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asset-management-market

Asset Management Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Asset Class: Equity, Fixed Income, Alternative Assets and Others

• By Type Service Element: Asset Services, Custody Services

• By Type Client: Mass Affulent, HNWI, Pension Funds, Insurance Companies, Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWF)

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as JP Morgan Stanley, Morgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corporation, Wells Fargo & Company, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Asset Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides asset management global market forecast, asset management global market analysis and in-depth asset management global market research. The market report analyzes asset management global market size, asset management global market segments, asset management market growth drivers, asset management market growth across geographies, and asset management market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

View similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Financial Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-services-global-market-report

Reinsurance Providers Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/reinsurance-providers-global-market-report

Cyber Insurance Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cyber-insurance-market

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact us -

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model