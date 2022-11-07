Health Self-Monitoring Market Size Is Estimated To Grow At CAGR of 30.7 %, 2022-2028 | Latest Industry Coverage by Douglas Insights

Isle Of Man, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights, one of the world's first comparison engines, has expanded and upgraded to include the health self-monitoring market's opportunities, trends, driving forces, forecasts, and restraints. Through the comprehensive study provided by Douglas Insights, organisations, industry professionals, market researchers, and analysts can obtain in-depth data analyses, market insights, and research data. The study provides a variety of private and public assessments on the parameters of publisher rating, table of contents, release date, and price, which is extremely useful for both data analysts and market researchers.

Patients can use self-monitoring and simple-to-use medical devices to monitor vital parameters such as blood pressure, sugar levels, and heart and pulse rates. These devices are inexpensive and eliminate the need for the patient to visit clinics or hospitals for routine checkups.

Market Drivers

Cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other chronic illnesses have been on the rise in the last decade or so, and increased health awareness among the general public has resulted in an increase in global demand for self-monitoring devices. Because these self-monitoring devices are convenient and dependable, and can be easily used by people of all ages, they are proving to be extremely beneficial in lowering the patient's chances of contracting diseases, as well as assisting in early diagnosis and keeping a record of the patient's physical health.

Furthermore, advances in technology and the features of self-care devices, combined with an increase in people's incomes, have resulted in an increase in demand for these health self-monitoring devices. Other factors that will aid market growth include improved and expanded availability of wireless data transmission networks. Wearable self-monitoring devices, such as smartwatches and sensor implants, have improved patient health monitoring. The market for self-monitoring devices is massive. The manufacturers place a premium on producing high-quality goods. The increased expenditure in the healthcare industry, as well as the worsening condition of contagious diseases, will propel the growth of self-monitoring devices in the forecasted timeframe and will be the major drivers.

The growing elderly population around the world has fueled the demand for self-monitoring devices. The fact that the older generation is currently suffering from chronic diseases and requires constant health monitoring has boosted sales of self-monitoring devices. The COVID-19 pandemic has also played a significant role in the rise in demand for these devices, as governments imposed strict regulations on people leaving their homes and visiting hospitals for routine checkups and health monitoring. These restrictions have fueled the growth of the health self-monitoring device market and aided in the penetration of emerging markets.

Market growth will be hampered by factors such as stiff competition, high taxes, and effective pricing. Taxes and duties can raise costs and thus have a negative impact on market growth.

The global market for health self-monitoring has a large presence of leading players, as well as a large market of small regional players. According to one report, hypertension and diabetes affect one-third of the world's population. To reduce the fatality rate from these and other diseases, it is critical that patients keep self-monitoring devices at home and avoid disease transmission. These devices will go a long way toward helping you monitor and manage your health by utilising this technology.

North America is forecasted to dominate the worldwide health self-monitoring market in the forecasted period, followed by Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Key players

There are a few key players in the Health Self-Monitoring Market. Some of these players include ALPHABET INC., APPLE INC., ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC., BEURER GMBH, CITYZEN SCIENCES, GARMIN LTD., HEXOSKIN, HTC CORP., HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD., IHEALTH LAB INC., LG ELECTRONICS INC., MEDIATEK INC., MOTOROLA MOBILITY LLC, NEUROSKY INC., OVIA HEALTH, POLAR ELECTRO OY, RAZER USA LTD., SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD., SONY CORP., VALENCELL INC., XIAOMI INC.

Health Self-Monitoring Market Report Coverage

Segmentations

By Type

Software

Electronic devices

By Application

Young 20,

20-30 Year Old,

30-45 Year Old,

45-60 Year Old,

Old 60

By Companies

Ovia Health,

Google,

Samsung,

Apple,

Fitbit,

Garmin,

Lumo Body Tech,

Mayo Clinic,

Microsoft

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Health Self-Monitoring industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Health Self-Monitoring market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Health Self-Monitoring market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger mark et share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Health Self-Monitoring market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Health Self-Monitoring and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Health Self-Monitoring across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

