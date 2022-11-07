Global Prenatal Genetic Testing Market Report 2022-2026: Technological Advancement and Low-Cost Solutions Present Opportunities
The "Global Prenatal Genetic Testing - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
New technological advances in prenatal genetic testing include the enhancement of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, chromosomal microarray analysis (CMA) tool, and PCR TaqMan. These improve precision and specificity in genome profiling, augment the efficiency and reliability of testing, and streamline workflow.
The study will help prenatal genetic testing providers understand the key trends emerging in the market (for the various prenatal tests offered in different geographic regions). It provides information on the state of the market and estimates its growth for the next 5 years, and it lists the unmet needs that companies must work on for their continuous growth. In addition, the study provides an overview of the major vendors offering tests, their market concentration, and different growth strategies.
The research service guides prenatal genetic testing providers in mapping strategic priorities and developing new capabilities to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in this market based on current and expected numbers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Prenatal Genetic Testing
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Competitive Landscape: Regional Snapshot
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Global Impact of Changes in the US Abortion Law
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Type of Test
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Screening Tests
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: NIPT
- NIPT Market Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Carrier Screening Test
- Carrier Screening Test Market Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Diagnostic Tests
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Invasive Test
- Invasive Tests Market Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Miscarriage Test
- Miscarriage Test Market Overview
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: eCommerce and Direct-to-consumer Sales
- Growth Opportunity 2: Technological Advancement and Low-Cost Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 3: Partnerships and Joint Ventures
10. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Now?
- List of Exhibits
