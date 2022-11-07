Conrad Cairo Hotel Launches Afforestation Initiative Within The Framework of The Egyptian "Go Green" Initiative

Conrad Cairo Hotel Employees Cleaning Orman Park

Conrad Cairo Hotel launched an initiative to plant and clean gardens, in conjunction with the upcoming launch of the “COP 27” climate conference, held in Sharm El Sheikh-Egypt and the Egyptian government “Go Green” campaign, in a new step for Conrad Cairo Hotel aimed at preserving the environment and its natural resources.

The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly referred to as COP27, will be the 27th United Nations Climate Change conference, to be held from 6 to 18 November 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh Egypt.

Conrad Cairo team started the initiative in Orman Park situated at Giza- Egypt as a start, where employees planted an additional number of trees, cleaned the park, and aim to reach different locations in Cairo in the upcoming months.

Mr. Ismail Sirry, General Manager of Conrad Cairo Hotel, praised the Egyptian government initiative "Go Green", which aims to preserve the environment and stated that this initiative is one of the up most important priorities of Conrad Cairo Hotel. Stating" We believe in the need for all institutions to unite behind important community initiatives, we started by planting and cleaning various sites. Our beginning was in the Orman Garden in Giza, which is one of the most famous botanical gardens in the Egypt and is uniquely characterized by a huge botanical diversity and our duty to preserve it."

Continuing that Conrad Cairo Hotel is keen to reduce the use of products made of plastic and replace it with environmentally friendly products, as with the exacerbation of global warming and climate change conditions, it has become necessary for businesses to think about the environmental future, and providing clients with environmentally friendly products.

Conrad Cairo Hotel is an important landmark on the Nile River in the heart of the bustling Egyptian capital. It is a 5-star hotel with a variety of restaurants such as Kamala, which serves the finest Pan Asian food, Jayda, which offers the most delicious oriental middle eastern food, Solana, which is the best choice for eating on the Nile front, and Oak, which takes patrons on a guided tour among the most delicious Italian dishes.

