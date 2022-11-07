/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to be presented to Nova Scotians in Halifax/

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, will present the Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation to individuals from Nova Scotia during a ceremony in Halifax to recognize their efforts in improving Veterans' well–being, as well as their exemplary work commemorating Veterans' sacrifices and achievements.

Minister MacAulay, along with other event participants, will be available to media following the event.

Location: Halifax Citadel National Historic Site

Garrison Room, North Magazine Building

5425 Sackville Street

Halifax, NS B3J 3Y3



Date: Monday, November 7, 2022



Time: 11:45 AST





If you anticipate any accessibility barriers, please let us know and we will work with you to enable your participation.

