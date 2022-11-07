Marina Bay Capital Corp.'s $2.45 Million Offering Focuses On Building Deal War Chest And Expanding Rep Sales Team

Marina Bay Capital Corp. offers investors a compelling opportunity to invest in mid-cap financial services for IPO-seeking Southeast Asia companies.

Closely-held Marina Bay Capital Corp (“MBC”) term sheet for its current D 506 (C) $2.45 million Offering, which ends November 30th, is focused on Marina Bay’s strategy of building a War Chest for future deals and expanding its critical sales team of reps. The bulk of the $2.45 million raised will go to ($1.3 million) business development and deals, and $200,000 for rep training and development, according to Nick Standish, Executive Director.

A Significant Piece Of Model: Corporate Finance Trained Reps

“We have 15 business corporate finance trained reps to increase quality deal flow in Southeast Asia and to provide boots on the ground business development and client support for Marina Bay in the region,” Standish says. “We now want to develop about 20 more over the next 30 months — making for a total of 35.”

These highly trained reps help identify new clients as potential M&A opportunities, he says, and this is part of “our ongoing business strategy.”

The War Chest itself gives Marina Bay the fiscal leverage it needs to engage clients, offer its financial services and participate in various activities — everyone from IPOS to M&A, even post deal activity. Minimum investment in the D 506 (C) offering is $2,500 and is operative through November 30.

Albert Fan, Executive Director, Says Marina Bay ‘Very Active’ In VIPS

Albert Fan, Executive Director of Marina Bay, says, “We are very active in ‘VIPS’: Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Philippines, Singapore and SE Asian Countries.”

The specially trained reps on the ground in SE Asia are significant to the Marina Bay business Model, Standish says, and help identify potential clients and business opportunities. The target model for Marina Bay is a $200,000 mid-cap company which seeks financial services and perhaps an IPO listing on a North American or Singapore Exchange.

With an eye on a low operating cost structure, Marina Bay is also focusing on its own IPO in North America 2024. Its milestone to reach that point are:

Indo-Pacific Consulting Market Is Worth $25 Billion

According to Consultancy Asia, the Indo-Pacific financial region consulting market is worth $25 billion and financial advisory alone is valued at $7.5 billion.

“We expect our D 506 (C) offering to be fully subscribed,” Standish exclaims. “We are a value connector for Asian founders and companies. Our directors and key shareholders have extensive commercial and investment experience in Asia. We provide for clients with a complete suite of corporate finance advisory solutions — to achieve their fundraising and public listing objectives.”

Sweetening this opportunity for investors, Marina Bay offers an attractive dividend plan. It plans to distribute to shareholders not less than 50% of its net profit after tax annually. By 2024, its goal is bi-annual dividend distributions, the Company says.

Adding to Marina Bay’s attractiveness to potential investors, is the fact that big investor banks ‘cannot or will not serve the financial needs of mid-caps in SE Asia. As a result, these firms in the $200 million cap range are opportunities to offer a full range of financial consulting services — from IPOs to M&A opportunities.”

The NYSE and NASDAQ are exploring new IPO pipelines from that sector of the world — excluding China. Dual listings in North America and Singapore may mean wide ranging collaboration.

An ‘Insider’ Opportunity To Invest In Southeast Asia

Marina Bay may be 100% insider held, but it is now offering investors an inside opportunity to invest. “It makes sense to invest in that part of the world. We don’t do anything with China and we are very active in VIPS: Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and SE Asia countries” Standish says.

Last year, Southeast Asia deals jumped by 19% and financial proceeds increased by 71% with the Indonesia Exchange leading the region. In the Asia Pacific Market there were 15 IPO issues originating from Singapore raising some $0.6 billion. Three IPOs issuers from the US raised $1.1 billion. The US remained the top country for cross-border IPOs with 106 countries listing.

Cash Burn Is Kept Low At Marina Bay Capital So Dividends Are High

With offices in Vancouver, US and Singapore, Marina Bay Capital intentionally pays its owner-member insiders a low figure to help keep operating costs low. “We want to align ourselves with shareholders and focus on the annual dividends. That’s how the larger financial investment companies built their firms.”

To date, MBC has 5 mandates signed each with an average advisory fee income of $400,000. MBC is offered by these Issuers to subscribe for their pre-IPO convertible bonds with an attractive strike price. MBC may consider to deploy the fees earned to take up such bonds as an effective allocation of internal funds for capital gain. MBC current annual operating expense is budgeted at $480,000. Marina Bay has set an aggressive volume/net profit gameplay for the next few years.

Standish sees opportunities also in green technology/renewables and infrastructure for 2022 and beyond. Marina Bay also sees investment opportunities in artificial intelligence, agri-tech, blockchain, fintech and healthcare and has a view that this will be the part of the world that will see the fastest growth over the next 2 decades.

CONCLUSION

Marina Bay Capital Corp. offers investors a compelling opportunity to invest in mid-cap financial services for IPO-seeking Southeast Asia companies. Key are Marina Bay’s strategic partners — leading financial institutions in Singapore, the Middle East and North America.. By having offices on the ground in Singapore and deep network experience in conducting commercial transactions in that sector of the world, Marina Bay is primed to begin ‘bear hugging’ financial services to its 90% of clients located there. They can deliver public sector IPOs and M&A transactions in North America and Singapore. Investors may wish to study the rare opportunity to invest in a 100% closely held Company. They should be attracted by future performance guidance and the potential of future large dividend payouts. This is a Company with directors and officers with more than 100 years collective of hands-on business, consulting and investment experience and expertise in the Indo-Pacific region.

