Groundbreaking Fibroid Workshop for Patients at the AAGL's Global Congress on Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery

"Everything You Want to know about the 'F' Word: Fibroids, Facts, Fiction, and Fallacies," a free, one-hour, live Zoom workshop created uniquely for patients will, for the first time, be hosted during the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) Global Congress on Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery, December 3, 2022, 11:30am-12:30pm (MT). Typically held solely for physicians, AAGL's Global Congress is the premier scientific conference for gynecologic surgeons from around the world.

CYPRESS, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The options for medical intervention and surgical procedures for fibroid disorders have become more complex and fragmented with many patients reporting difficulty and uncertainty in deciphering fibroid treatment options. This first-of-its-kind, patient-centric webinar, hosted by AAGL members, Drs. Linda Bradley, Jessica Opoku-Anane, Cara King, and Sony Sukhbir Singh, seeks to educate patients on state-of-the-art therapeutics and minimally invasive surgical options for myomectomy, hysterectomy, and hysteroscopy, in addition to non-surgical options for fibroids. Presenters will share recent medical and surgical updates, help patients identify questions to ask their provider, and encourage strategies for self-care and self-advocacy throughout their fibroid journey.

In addition to the world renown panelists, two ardent patient advocate founders, Sateria Venable from the Fibroid Foundation, and Tanika Grey Valbrun from the White Dress Project will also participate to explain the importance of advocacy and to promote the session to their constituents.

"We believe that through patient engagement, clear communication, answering questions, and showing videos of surgical procedures, patients will learn about their options, gain confidence in minimally invasive treatments, and come to understand the concept of fibroid pathophysiology – that each fibroid is unique," remarked AAGL Medical Director and webinar moderator, Linda Bradley. "Our goal is that as we demonstrate evidence-based options, we will educate the patient on fibroids, improve trust, and reduce fears."

All those seeking more information about fibroids and treatment options are invited to attend. Registration is now open. This webinar will be recorded and available for viewing on the patient focused page on AAGL.org beginning December 15, 2022.

AAGL's Global Congress, held in Aurora, Colorado, December 1-4, 2022, offers high-quality education and cutting-edge best practices in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. Registration and general information are available at the AAGL Global Congress webpage.

About AAGL: AAGL is an international professional medical association of laparoscopic surgeons and the global leader in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. AAGL's mission is to elevate the quality and safety of health care for women through excellence in clinical practice, education, research, innovation, and advocacy. Since 1971, AAGL has educated the world's finest surgeons and facilitated a global exchange of information regarding gynecological breakthroughs and best practices to improve women's health worldwide. Find out more about AAGL at: http://www.aagl.org.

