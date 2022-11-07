Global Role Playing Games Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031

Role Playing Games Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Role Playing Games Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Role Playing Games Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the role playing games market share to reach a value of $15,793.3 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% to nearly $22,471.3 million by 2023.

The rising involvement of gamers due to the COVID-19 situation is expected to positively impact the role play gaming market.

Role Playing Games Market Trends

Companies are increasingly collecting player data to enhance the RPG games and gaming experiences. RPGs developers and publishers mainly work towards increasing the engagement level of the games with a focus on varied demand characteristics of Western and Asian countries. This is done by collecting and performing data analytics on the users’ behavioral data such as the time spent on the game (per user), the devices used, regional, national and international players on the game, players’ interaction with the game and platform such as quitting points insights from social elements, their preference of cross-platform play, peak times of use, game server response times, in-game purchases, and each user’s personal data. The data is used by the RPGs developers and publishers to tailor the advertisements and brand integration activities.

Role Playing Games Market Overview

The role playing games market consists of sales of role playing games and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce role playing games, including businesses that are involved in design, documentation, installation and support services, producing and distributing role playing games. Companies in this industry undertake operations such as the design, development, publication, distribution, and monetization of role playing game software on personal computers, mobile phones, or gaming consoles.

Role Playing Games Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type Of Product: Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPGs), Action-Based RPGs, Turn-Based RPGs, Puzzle RPGs, Tactical RPGs

• By Platform: PC RPG, Mobile RPGs, Console RPGs

• By Distribution: Online Microtransaction, Digital, Physical

• By Gender Of Gamer: Male, Female

• By Age: Below 18, 18-35, 36-49, Above 50

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Bethesda Softworks, Electronic Arts, Square Enix

Role Playing Games Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides role playing games market analysis and in-depth role playing games market research. The market report analyzes role playing games market size, role playing games market segments, role playing games market growth drivers, role playing games market growth across geographies, and role playing games market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC