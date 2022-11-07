Potassium Citrate Market size is forecast to reach $639.9 million by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Potassium Citrate Market size is forecast to reach $639.9 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Potassium citrate market size is forecast to reach $639.9 million by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026 owing to increasing the consumption of potassium as a buffering agent, stabilizer food additives, flavoring agent, anti-oxidation agent in the food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical, and personal care & cosmetics sector. Potassium citrate is a combination of the potassium salt of citric acid and other chemicals such as potassium carbonate which are soluble in water (melting point 230oC) at 25oC. Potassium citrate is needed for body function to maintain heartbeat speed and treat a kidney stone condition including renal tubular acidosis. Thus, increasing demand from pharmaceutical, food & beverages, cosmetics, and other industries is estimated to grow the demand for potassium citrate.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Potassium Citrate market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific dominates the market of potassium citrate due to increasing demand for food additives from the food & beverages industry which creates an opportunity for manufacturers in emerging and developing countries such as India, China, Japan, and Others.

2. Potassium is a mixture of the potassium salt of citric acid combined with other molecules such as potassium carbonate, chloride, or hydroxide in medications or supplements.

3. Additionally, increasing the adoption of potassium salt as a cleansing agent in the cosmetic industry for various cosmetic products such as dyes, and hair care is growing the potassium cictate industry.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Above 99% purity segment held the largest share in the global potassium market in 2020. With this purity, suppliers can easily supply potassium cirtate in high-density polythene bags. They consist of a density of 1.182 g/cm3 with a 230°C melting point. Potassium citrate is a colorless crystalline powder that is soluble in water at 20 0C.

2. Flavoring agents dominated the global market for potassium citrate in 2020 due to improving the quality of packed food and maintain the test of soft drinks. Food grade potassium citrate can be used to adjust pH level to maintain the acidity, fortify potassium, chelate metal ions, and lower sodium content in drinks. Potassium citrate is used as a food additive and preservative for processed food.

3. Food & beverages dominated the global potassium citrate market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026. Potassium citrate is a potassium salt of citric acid which is used as a food additive in the food & beverages industry. Potassium citrate as a food preservative is to have a buffer to control pH levels (between 7.5 and 9) in an alkaline state can inhibit the function of certain enzymes and preserve food for longer.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Potassium Citrate industry are:

1. Cargill

2. Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

3. FBC Industries

4. ADM

5. COFCO Biochemical

