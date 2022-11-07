Insights Into The Global Ship Building And Repairing Market 2023 Forecast Period

Ship Building And Repairing Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Ship Building And Repairing Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Ship Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the ship building and repairing market is expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 3.06% from 2021 and reach $191.89 billion in 2023.

The ship building and repairing market is expected to be driven in the forecast period by the growing demand for e-commerce.

To reduce environmental threats, key players in the industry are providing environmentally friendly ship repair and maintenance services. One of the emerging trends is the replacement of the traditional approach of shot blasting machines used to strengthen, clean, or polish any metal surface or metal, by ultra-high-pressure water blasting systems. Shot blasting uses abrasive materials to clean the surface of the ships which are hazardous to environment, whereas water blasting doesn’t use any kind of abrasive material, it just uses a stream of water with high pressure to clean the internal and external parts of the ship. Water blasting has many environmental benefits, it has the ability to recapture the water and reuse it thus reducing waste.

The ship building and repairing market consists of sales of ships and ship building and repairing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in operating shipyards. Shipyards are fixed facilities with dry-docks and fabrication equipment capable of building a ship, defined as watercraft not typically suitable or intended for personal or recreational use. Ship building, which is also referred to as ship construction, includes the construction of ships, their repair, conversion and alteration, the production of prefabricated ship and barge sections, and specialized services, such as ship scaling.

Market Segmentation

• By Type Of Service - Ship Building, Ship Repairing

• By Type Of Vessel - Passenger, Offshore, Containerships, Tankers, Refrigerated Vessels, Bulkers, Others

• By End-Use - Goods Transportation, Passenger Transportation

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Hyundai Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd., Fincantieri S.p.A., General Dynamics Corporation

Ship Building And Repairing Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth ship building and repairing market research. The market report analyzes ship building and repairing market size, ship building and repairing market segments, ship building and repairing market share, ship building and repairing market growth drivers, ship building and repairing market growth across geographies, ship building and repairing market trends and ship building and repairing market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

