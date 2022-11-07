Petrochemicals Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2021 to 2030

Petrochemicals Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Petrochemicals Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the petrochemicals market is expected to grow slightly from $430.96 billion in 2021 to $431.01 in 2023 at a CAGR of 0.01%. As per TBRC’s petrochemicals market overview the market is expected to stabilize and reach $453.6 billion in 2025 and $506.1 billion in 2030.

Rising demand for polypropylene is expected to contribute to the growth of the petrochemicals market in the forecast period.

Petrochemicals Market Trends

Petrochemical companies are increasingly using automation and instrumentation solutions to control the production process more effectively. Automation instruments include control valves, temperature transmitters, level transmitters, flow transmitters and pressure transmitters that help to improve an organizations operational efficiency.

Petrochemicals Market Overview

The petrochemicals market consists of the sales of petrochemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce acyclic (i.e., aliphatic) hydrocarbons such as ethylene, propylene, and butylene made from refined petroleum or liquid hydrocarbons and/or produce cyclic aromatic hydrocarbons such as benzene, toluene, styrene, xylene, ethyl benzene, and cumene made from refined petroleum or liquid hydrocarbons.

Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type – Ethylene, Propylene, Benzene, Xylene, Styrene, Toluene, Cumene, Others

• By End-User – Textile, Furniture, Paints And Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Synthetic Rubber And Fibers, Plastic Materials And Resins, Toiletries And Cleaning Compounds, Others

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), The Dow Chemical Company, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth petrochemicals global market research.

