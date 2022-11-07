Adaptive US Inc, USA, and IAG Consulting, Canada, have signed a MOU in mutual collaboration efforts
Adaptive US and IAG Consulting Join forces to leverage their strengths to provide flagship Business Analysis Courses to the global BA community.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptive US is happy to announce that it has signed an MOU with IAG Consulting. Both businesses run successful online training globally. The strategic partnership will leverage the strengths of both organizations to expand their offerings to newer market segments and provide flagship Business Analysis Courses to the global Business Analyst community.
Established in 1997, IAG has over 40 senior consultants, has worked with most of the F1000 companies, trained over 100,000 professionals, and led 1,000's of projects. IAG provides world-class enterprise-wide requirements solutions to help clients achieve their business and software development objectives.
Adaptive US is one of the world's leading Business Analysis skills development organizations. It is among one of the world's trusted IIBA Certifications training organizations.
The agreement formalizes the collaboration of both parties working towards a shared objective of promoting virtual training for the benefit of businesses and professionals. As per the MOU, Adaptive and IAG Consulting are collaborating to promote each other's courses.
"We at Adaptive are excited about our collaboration with IAG Consulting. With this collaboration, we can provide customers for both companies to expand their BA credentials and capabilities. The newly formed partnership presents a powerful, expert proposition to individuals who want to pursue business analysis as a career." said Ananya Pani, Co-founder, Global Sales & Marketing Head at Adaptive US.
About Adaptive US
Adaptive US was founded to assist business analysts in their skill development journey and help them unleash their true potential and leverage it to achieve their dream careers. It is backed by a team of professionals regarded as thought leaders and trendsetters globally in this domain.
It is one of the world's trusted IIBA training organizations, maintaining an incredible 97% success rate for students. We have helped 10000+ students with upskilling and 1350+ to complete their IIBA certification goals. In addition, Adaptive US provides certification training and learning resources for the most popular international certifications in the Business Analysis domain.
Adaptive US is the only training organization to offer its students a 100% Success or 100% Refund on their instructor-led training.
