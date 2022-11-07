Global Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market Projected Growth Until 2030

Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Analytical Laboratory Instruments Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Analytical Laboratory Instruments Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the analytical laboratory instruments market is expected to grow from $93.8 billion in 2019 to $110.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 4.1%. The growth is mainly due to an increased prevalence of chronic diseases and economic growth in developing countries. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $125.8 billion in 2025 and $170.7 billion in 2030.

Technology is expected to be a continued driver of market growth during this period.

Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market Trends

Analytical laboratory instrument companies are increasingly investing in big data analytics to better comprehend data received through analytical instruments. The large datasets collected by laboratories provide a basis for understanding emerging diseases and tracking chronic conditions. The analytical laboratory instruments in combination with the big data analytics software can automatically send compliance-required data directly to certification systems at required intervals. This data is retrievable and traceable whenever necessary, whether for internal (hospital) or external needs. This improves the efficiency of the hospital and the laboratory and ensures a certain degree of standardization as well. Through the data, the end-user can understand if the instrument is operating at full capacity at all times and that particular instrument has to be upgraded to a higher capacity instrument or another instrument is to be added to accommodate higher volume and increase revenue. Harnessing big data also leads to extensive actionable health information for physicians, alert laboratory technologists about potential issues, communicate calibration data, test results and performance information into multiple enterprise-wide systems to support quality and efficiency initiatives.

Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market Overview

The analytical laboratory instruments market consists of sales of analytical laboratory instruments and related services. These instruments are used in laboratory analysis of the chemical or physical composition or concentration of solid, liquid, gaseous, or composite materials. Analytical instruments are a large class of instruments used in end-user industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical, life-sciences, food processing labs and oil refineries for testing the samples.

Market Segmentation

• By Type - Elemental Analysis, Separational Analysis, Molecular Analysis, Others

• By End-User – Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Others

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Analytical Laboratory Instruments Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth analytical laboratory instruments market research. The market report analyzes analytical laboratory instruments market size, analytical laboratory instruments market share, analytical laboratory instruments market segments, analytical laboratory instruments market growth drivers, analytical laboratory instruments market growth across geographies, and analytical laboratory instruments market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

