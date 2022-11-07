Erythropoietin Drugs Market Size Rising Advancement in Technology & Data Standardization Drive the Growth 2030

Erythropoietin Drugs Market Share

Erythropoietin Drugs Market was pegged at $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.41 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in prevalence of cancer, HIV, anemia, and kidney diseases, surge in level of awareness about the benefits of EPO therapeutics, and commercialization for erythropoietin biosimilars drive the growth of the global erythropoietin drugs market. However, longer duration of treatment, unaffordability of therapeutics, and adverse amount of side effects hinder the market growth. On the contrary, the commercialization of darbepoetin alfa biosimilar and achieving economies of scale across developed regions are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market was pegged at $9.24 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14.41 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising incidences of Cancer, ESRD (End Stage Renal Disease), and HIV have largely contributed to the overwhelming demand for EPO drugs. Approximately 20% of the patients suffering from Cancer/HIV and ~70% of the patients suffering from ESRD undergo chemotherapy, which induces anemia in such patients, requiring EPO treatment. Despite this, the market nevertheless witnesses restraints due to highly priced EPO drugs resulting in minimal adoption. However, commercialization of EPO biosimilars would eventually ease the influence of restraints and fuel the market growth, primarily across the developing regions.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/59

Growth of the market is driven by rise in number of treatment cycles for chemotherapy and increase in number cases including cancer,HIV, kidney diseases, and anemia.

Covid-19 scenario:

The outbreak of Covid-19 disrupted the workflow in the healthcare sector as the rapid spread of coronavirus forced several industries to shutdown temporarily.

However, the pandemic had a positive effect on the demand for medical services including erythropoietin.

As erythropoietin is used to treat anemia and can be effective against Covid-19, which boosted its demand. Moreover, it has anti-ischemic, anti-apoptotic, and regenerative effects in several tissues such as kidney, lungs, nervous system, retina, and pancreas. Thus, it can be used to treat critically ill patients.

Erythropoietin/hematopoietin is a glycoprotein hormone that triggers production of red blood cells in the bone marrow through erythropoiesis. Erythropoietin drug was developed with the objective to treat anemic conditions caused from ESRD treatments and dialysis procedures. EPO drugs have gained approvals for chemotherapy-induced anemia. Advanced application of recombinant DNA technology enables production of erythropoietin for in-vitro conditions/synthetic variants, which are referred to as recombinant human erythropoietin (rHuEPO). Currently, EPO’s, are largely used in anemic conditions induced from end stage renal disease treatment, chemotherapy, and antiretroviral treatment (ART).

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/59

Key market players–

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

Roche, Hospira Inc.

Biocon

LG Life Sciences Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Intas Pharmaceuticals

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd

Celltrion, Inc.

North America dominates the global erythropoietin drugs market, owing to presence of several approved and commercialized erythropoietin biosimilars. However, Asia-Pacific is characterized by presence of generic epoetin products. Asia-Pacific and LAMEA offer promising growth opportunities for erythropoietin manufacturers as these regions are less explored for erythropoietin drugs as compared to North America and Europe.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with vario research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and ever us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.