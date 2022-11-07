Global Custody Services Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031

Custody Services Market 2022 - By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Custody Services Market 2022 - By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Custody Services Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the custody services market share to reach a value of $32,224.32 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% since 2015. The global custody services market size is expected to grow from $32,224.32 million in 2020 to $49,098.11 million in 2025 at a rate of 8.8%. The growth in the custody services market is mainly due to the increasing aging population, well-defined pension schemes, increases the demand for the custodians to handle funds. The global custody services market size is expected to grow from $49,098.11 million in 2025 to $75,355.08 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Growth in the aging population is expected to drive the demand for custody service providers. To benefit the aging population, the government of different countries is introducing new pension schemes which is boosting the growth of custody service providers.

Custody Services Market Trends

Companies in the global custody services market are increasingly using block chain technology for better security and operational efficiency. Block chain is a technology which involves the implementation of a distributed database that is accessible to all the users over a network, where each user can add a new data record (block), with a timestamp that cannot be altered. The block chain technology maintains the authentication of data by restricting changes in the older data blocks while allowing the users to continue adding new data blocks, thus, providing high security and transparency to companies operating in the custody services market.

Custody Services Market Overview

The custody services market consists of sales of custody services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in providing settlement, safekeeping, and reporting of customers' marketable securities and cash. Securities lending can allow a customer to make additional income on custody assets by loaning securities to approved borrowers on a short-term basis. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Custody Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Equity, Fixed Income, Alternative Assets and Others.

• By Service: Core Custody Services, Ancillary Services, Core Depository Services, Other Administrative Services

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as State Street Corporation, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc., Northern Trust Corporation

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Custody Services Global Market Report 2022 provides custody services market research and in-depth custody services global market research. The market report analyzes custody services global market size, custody services global market segments, custody services global market trends, custody services global market growth drivers, custody services global market growth across geographies, and custody services global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

