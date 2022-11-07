Global Poultry Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031

Poultry Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Poultry Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Poultry Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the poultry market reached a value of nearly $319.2 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% since 2015, and is expected to grow from $319.2 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 6.1% to nearly $405 billion by 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to nearly $465.7 billion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 6.8% to $645.7 billion by 2030.

Technological advances is expected to drive the poultry market during the forecast period.

Poultry Market Trends

The demand for ready-to-eat food that also includes poultry foods increased, thus resulting as an emerging trend in the poultry market. Busy lifestyles are keeping people away from cooking meals; therefore, many of them are dependent on ready-to-eat foods as it saves time and energy. Ready-to-eat meals are available as frozen foods, canned foods, ready-to-eat snacks, meals, chilled foods and more.

Poultry Market Overview

The poultry market consists of sales of poultry by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) such as meat processors and poultry farms that breed and/or raise poultry and sell the meat after slaughter, either at their own premises or through a third party which is engaged in preparing processed poultry and its byproducts. Poultry includes birds and white meats such as chickens, ducks, geese, rabbits, small game and turkeys. Poultry processing is fully or semi-automated in most countries. The companies in the industry package and distribute meat and meat products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

Poultry Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type Of Animal- Chicken, Turkey, Ducks and Geese, Others

• By Distribution Channel - Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Foodservice Stores, E-commerce, Others

• Product Type – Fresh/Chilled, Frozen, Ready-To-Cook, Ready-To-Eat, Others

• By Nature – Organic, Conventional

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Tyson Foods, Inc., JBS S.A., BRF S.A., Koch Foods, Charoen Pokphand Foods

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Poultry Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth poultry global market research. The market report analyzes poultry market outlook, poultry global market size, poultry market segments, poultry global market growth drivers, poultry market growth across geographies, poultry market trends and poultry global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

