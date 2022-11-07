Robotic Total Station Market is Expected to Reach $930.6 Million by 2026 | Growing At A CAGR Of 6.4% From 2019 To 2026

Robotic Total Station Industry Size

The Global Robotic Total Station Market Size Was Valued At $568.6 Million In 2018 Growing At A CAGR Of 6.4% From 2019 To 2026.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Robotic Total Station Market by Type, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global robotic total station market size was valued at $568.6 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $930.6 million by 2026, growing at a cagr of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in terms of revenue, accounting for largest share, followed by North America.

Download Free Sample PDF Now (150+Pages with More Insight)-https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5636

The robotic total station market has witnessed an increase in demand in the recent years, due to increased concerns about high efficiency and accuracy in construction industry. The factors such as rise in number of construction and mining projects around the globe boost the adoption of robotic total stations.

The robotic total station market in LAMEA is in its nascent stage and is expected to witness significant growth in the future. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market players, owing to economic growth and improvement in access to advanced technologies in these regions. However, the adoption of GPS system and laser system for land surveying restrict the market robotic total station growth.

In 2018, the construction segment dominated the market due to the increase in non-residential construction work in the developing nations such as India, China, and Brazil. Asia-Pacific holds high share in global robotic total station, owing to the presence of several local and regional manufacturers in Japan and China.

This report discusses various aspects of the market. In recent times, various types of robotic total station are being used in the construction, and utility industries. Based on type, the 2''-other accuracy segment with its high accuracy capabilities contributes to the largest share in 2018, owing to the features which offer highly efficient performance.

The engineering and construction segment holds dominate position in 2018, and is expected to grow during forecast period. Moreover, rise in use of robotic total station in transportation and agriculture sectors is expected to contribute lucrative growth opportunities to small manufacturers across the globe.

In 2018, North America has the second highest growth rate after Asia-Pacific in the robotic total station market. Moreover, LAMEA is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to expansion of the construction sectors in the region.

Many players have adopted product launch as its key developmental strategy improve its product portfolio. For instance, in April 2019, Topcon launched scanning robotic total stations GTL-1000 under its Topcon Positioning Company. The product features compact scanner, which is integrated with a fully robotic total station and is designed for single-operator layout and scan.

Key Findings of the Robotic Total Station Market ​​​​:

Based on type, the 2''- others accuracy segment dominated the robotic total station market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.7% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the engineering and construction segment dominated the robotic total station market share in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

Key market players within robotic total station market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the air filtration media industry.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging robotic total station market trends and dynamics.

The major players operating in the global robotic total station market includes Changzhou Dadi Surveying Science & Technology Co. (China), Guangdong Kolida Instrument Co. (China), Hexagon (Sweden), HILTE, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. (China), Maple International Instrument (US), North Group (Spain), Trimble (US), Survey Instruments Services (Singapore), Suzhou FOIF Co. (China), Topcon Corporation (Japan), and Trimble.

