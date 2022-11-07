Global Doll, Toy And Game Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2019-2030

Doll, Toy And Game Market - By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Doll, Toy And Game Market - By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Doll, Toy And Game Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the doll, toy and game market is expected to grow from $102.5 billion in 2019 to $128.0 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The slow forecast growth is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is also restrained due to uncertain demand due to impending global recession. The market is expected to reach $153.1 billion in 2025, and $235.5 billion in 2030.

The doll, toy and games market is expected to be driven by the increasing popularity of educational and scientific toys for children.

Doll, Toy And Game Market Trends

NFC (near field-communication) technology is increasingly being integrated with toys and games to enable interaction and improve engagement. NFC allows users phone to interact within a radius of about 4 cm and provides a wireless connection between devicesv. NFC stickers and inlays can be inserted in game controllers and consoles, as well as physical toys and cards. Users can also link controller and consoles in gameplay by simply tapping the other NFC device. NFC enabled game consoles, NFC enabled cars, NFC enabled board games are some other products that use this technology.

Doll, Toy And Game Market Overview

The doll, toy, and game market consists of sales of doll, toy, and game products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce doll, toy and game products. A doll is a small-scale figure of a human being used as a child’s plaything.i A toy is an object used as a child’s plaything. A game is an activity or a puzzle which usually involves skill, knowledge, or chance and enhances a child’s cognitive abilities. Doll, toy, and game products include action figures, automobile toys, balls, rubber, checkers, checker boards, craft and hobby kits, dart and dart games, dishes, doll carriages, doll clothing (except wigs), embroidery kits, children’s go carts, hobby horses, kites, marbles, model kits, model railroad, musical instruments used as toys, toy rifles, science kits, scooters, structural toy sets, stuffed toys, toy furniture, toy trains and equipment, tricycles, children’s vehicles, video game machines for children including high-end game consoles (only hardware units), wagons, and walkers, among others.

Doll, Toy And Game Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type - Electronic Toys, Non-Electronic Toys

• By Material -Plastic, Wood, Metal, Others

• By Distribution Channel - Merchant/Discount Stores, Online/Internet, Toy Stores, Others

• By Type Of Product - Games and Puzzles, Infant and Pre-School Toys, Construction Toys, Dolls & Accessories, Video Games, Others

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as The Lego Group, Mattel, Inc., Hasbro, Inc., Nintendo Co., Ltd., Spin Master Ltd.

Doll, Toy And Game Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth doll, toy and game market research. The market report analyzes doll, toy and game global market size, doll, toy and game market segments, doll, toy and game market growth drivers, doll toy and game global market share, doll, toy and game global market growth across geographies, doll toy and game global market trends and doll, toy and game global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

