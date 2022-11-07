Global Operating Room Equipment Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031
Operating Room Equipment Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030
The Business Research Company's "Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the operating room equipment market size to reach a value of $14.39 billion in 2021 to $15.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The operating room equipment market growth is expected to increase to $19.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3%.
The operating room (OR) equipment market is driven globally by the increase in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) across the world.
Operating Room Equipment Market Trends
The hybrid operating room is a new trend being observed in the global operating room market. A hybrid operating room is an alternative to a conventional operating room equipped with advanced medical imaging systems and devices which support high-quality interventional imaging and minimally invasive surgeries. It has a complex environment in which numerous surgeons, nurses, anesthesiologists, and technicians work together
Operating Room Equipment Market Overview
The operating room equipment market consists of sales of operating room equipment and related services. Operating room equipment is used during surgery and includes surgical beds, operating tables, operating table accessories, operating room lights, operating room integration systems and equipment management systems
Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2022
Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Operating Room Equipment Market Segmentation
• By Type: Anesthesia Devices, Endoscopes, Operating room Lights, Operating Tables, Electrosurgical Devices, Surgical Imaging Devices, Patient Monitors,
• By End User: Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, Ambulatory Surgery Centers
• By Application: Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Other Applications
• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Market Size Data
• Forecast period: Historical and Future
• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Major market players such as Steris Plc, Stryker Corporation, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Mizuho OSI Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Company, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Medtronic plc.
Operating Room Equipment Global Market Report 2022 provides operating room equipment market forecast and in-depth operating room equipment market research. The market report analyzes operating room equipment market size, operating room equipment global market segments, operating room equipment global market growth drivers, operating room equipment global market growth across geographies, and operating room equipment market competitors' revenues and market positioning.
