Global Iron Ore Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031

Iron Ore Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Iron Ore Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the iron ore market size to reach a value of $136,145.5 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% since 2015. The iron ore market share is expected to decline from $1,64,534.6 million in 2019 to $1,31,964.9 million in 2020 at a rate of –19.8%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is expected to slightly grow from $130,892.0 million in 2021 to $132,496.9 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 0.6% and decline to $129,444.0 million in 2030.

Government policies that support the iron ore industry are expected to drive the iron ore market. Governments are providing subsidies and encouraging foreign direct investments (FDI) in the mining industry. The amount of government support includes support through governments public finance institutions such as bilateral development banks and export credit agencies investing in mining projects, fiscal support through budget allocations and tax exemptions, and investments through majority state-owned mining and utility companies.

Iron Ore Market Trends

The use of robots in the iron ore industry is improving the efficiency and productivity of iron ore mines, and also reduces operational costs. Robotics is significantly increasing mining capabilities by rolling out autonomous trucks and drills, thus reducing the need for human workforce. Robots are used in some critical mining activities such as drilling, blasting explosives in the mines, and guiding and driving off-highway haul trucks operating in mines. RioTinto has deployed driverless trucks and robotic rock drilling rigs to haul the ore 24 hours a day and reported a 15% reduction in operating costs.

Iron Ore Market Overview

The iron ore market consists of sales of iron ores and concentrates by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine iron ore. The industry includes establishments that develop mine sites, mine and beneficiate iron ore, and produce sinter iron ore, except iron ore produced in iron and steel mills. It also includes producing other iron ore agglomerates and other beneficiation operations such as crushing, grinding, and washing, drying, sintering, concentrating, calcining, and leaching.

Iron Ore Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type Of Ore: Agglomerated Iron Ores, Nonagglomerated Iron Ores And Concentrates

• By End-Users: Construction, Manufacturing, Others

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Vale S.A., Rio Tinto, BHP, Fortescue Metals Group, Anglo American Plc

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The market report analyzes iron ore market size, iron ore global market segments, iron ore market growth drivers, iron ore market growth across geographies, and iron ore market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

