Global Personal Care Services Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031

The Business Research Company's "Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the personal care services market size to reach a value of $344.4 billion in 2019 to $347.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $430.6 billion in 2023.

Population aging will be a driver of the personal care services market going forward.

Personal Care Services Market Trends

Beauty salons are using organic products to cater to the need of customers demanding the use of safer personal care products. Organic products are prepared using natural and organic ingredients without the use of harmful chemicals. Using locally-sourced raw materials makes organic products more accessible and affordable. Some of the organic products being utilized by hair salons include organic hair oil, hair spray, shampoos, hair gels, hair colors, dyes and other hair styling products.

Personal Care Services Market Overview

The personal care services market consists of the sales of personal care services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide appearance care services to individual consumers, including barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, diet and weight reducing centers and other personal care service providers.

Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Personal Care Services Market Segmentation

• By Type: Beauty Salons, Diet And Weight Reducing Centers, Spas & Massage Parlors, Other Personal Care Services

• By Category: Mass, Premium

• By Distribution Channel: Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Online Retail Channels, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Personal Care Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides personal care services global market outlook and in-depth personal care services global market research. The market report analyzes the personal care services global market size, personal care services global market segments, personal care services global market trends, personal care services market growth drivers, personal care services market growth across geographies, and personal care services market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

