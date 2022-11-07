Global Fintech Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031

Fintech Market - By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Fintech Market - By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

November 7, 2022

The Business Research Company's "Fintech Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the fintech market size to reach a value of $111,240.5 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% to nearly $158,014.3 million by 2023. Also the market is expected to grow to $191,840.2 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.2% and to $325,311.8 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

Big Tech companies that include Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple are aiming at financial services, which positively impacts the growth of the FinTech market. The big tech firms keep introducing peripheral banking services to their current offerings, without going full-stack banking.

Fintech Market Trends

Companies in the global fintech market are increasingly using blockchain technology for better security and operational efficiency. Blockchain is a technology which involves the implementation of a distributed database that is accessible to all the users over a network, where each user can add a new data record (block), with a timestamp that cannot be altered. Blockchain technology maintains the authentication of data by restricting changes in older data blocks while allowing the users to continue adding new data blocks, thus, providing high security and transparency to companies operating in the fintech market.

Fintech Market Overview

The FinTech (Financial Technologies) market consists of sales of technology and platform based financial services and related goods. FinTech is the use of technology and innovation to provide financial services through internet-based platforms. Companies in this market provide end-to-end process financial services and solutions to automate financial processes over the Internet. It is used by end-user organizations on the back end to automate insurance, trading, banking services, and risk management.

Fintech Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Fintech Market Segmentation

• By Type Of Service: Payments, Wealth Management, Insurance, Personal Loans, Personal Finance, Fund Transfer, Others

• By Service Provider: Payment Processors, Securities Brokerages And Investment Firms, Banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies, Others

• By Technology: Mobile Commerce And Transfers, Robotic Process Automation, Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, Others

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as PayPal Holdings, Inc., Ant Financial Services Group, Tencent Holdings Ltd., Square, Inc., Envestnet, Inc.

Fintech Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides fintech global market outlook and in-depth fintech market research. The market report analyzes fintech global market size, fintech global market segments, fintech market growth drivers, fintech global market growth across geographies, and fintech global market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies.

