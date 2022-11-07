Global Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031

Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the oral biologics and biosimilars market to reach a value of $3,076.1 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% to nearly $5,787.9 million by 2023. Also, the market is expected to growth to $8,687.7 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 22.5% and to $23,585.5 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 22.1%.

Technology is expected to be a continued driver of market growth during this period. An area of particular development is likely to be physiology simulation modeling. Markets such as this one will benefit from the greater efficiencies offered by developments in this area.

Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Market Trends

Pharmaceutical companies are shifting towards large molecules and biologics for drug development. Pharma companies had focused on small molecules for decades, but the rate of innovation in that field has slowed dramatically, leading to the shift towards biologics. The unmet needs with respect to chronic disease therapies help drive pharmaceutical companies to innovate and develop biologic molecules.

Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Market Overview

The oral biologics and biosimilars market consist of sales of oral biologics and biosimilar products and related services used to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, arthritis, and cancer.

Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Therapeutic Mechanism: Tumor Necrosis Factor-Alpha Inhibitors, Lymphocyte Modulators, Interleukin Inhibitors, GPCR (insulin, growth hormone, parathyroid hormone) Modulators, Immunostimulants, Others

• By Disease: Diabetes, Arthritis & Chron`s Disease, Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Other Autoimmune Diseases, Others Diseases

• By Molecule Type: Vaccines, Proteins & Peptides, Monoclonal Antibodies, Others

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Merck & Co, GlaxoSmithKline, Novo Nordisk, ALK-Abello A/S, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Oral Biologics And Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides oral biologics and biosimilars global market outlook and in-depth oral biologics and biosimilars global market research. The market report analyzes oral biologics and biosimilars global market size, oral biologics and biosimilars market segments, oral biologics and biosimilars market trends, oral biologics and biosimilars market growth drivers, oral biologics and biosimilars market growth across geographies, and oral biologics and biosimilars market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

