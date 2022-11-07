Mold Inhibitors Market worth $1.4 Million by 2026 at a growth rate of 7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing cosmetic industry and the increase in demand for anti-bacterial products from the cosmetics industry is increasing the demand for Mold Inhibitors Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Mold Inhibitors Market size is expected to be valued at US$1.4 million by the end of the year 2026 and is set to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period from 2021-2026. Mold inhibitors are used for reducing contamination and avoiding mold growth on surfaces. Mold inhibitors are also used as food additives that restrict the growth of mold and help in prolonging the shelf life of the food. Chemicals such as butylated hydroxytoluene and butylated hydroxyanisole are used as food preservatives and for preventing rancidity in edible oils and in fat-containing foods. Mold inhibitors such as calcium aluminosilicates are used as nutritional supplement in various food items. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Mold Inhibitors Market highlights the following areas -

1. North American market held the largest share in the mold inhibitors market owing to the increase in demand for processed food and beverages in the region.

2. Furthermore, the increasing application of mold inhibitors in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals and paints & coatings is also driving the demand for mold inhibitors.

3. Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the mold inhibitors market witnessed a slow growth owing to the various economic and legal restrictions.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Microorganisms segment held the largest share of 42% in the mold inhibitors market in the year 2020. Mold inhibitors such as good yeast is largely used for baking and confectionary products.

2. North American region held the largest share of 38% in the mold inhibitors market in the year 2020. The increase in consumption of packaged food and beverages is one of the major factors driving the demand for mold inhibitors in the region.

3. Natamycin segment held the largest share of 23% in the mold inhibitors market in the year 2020. Natamycin is widely used in the food industry, pharmaceutical industry, and animal feed industry.

4. Food and Beverages segment held the largest share of 35% in the mold inhibitors market in the year 2020. The increase in the growth and demand for food and beverages is driving the food and beverages segment.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Mold Inhibitors Industry are -

1. Associated British Food plc

2. E.I.du Pont de Nemours and Company

3. Daniels Midland Company

4. BASF SE

5. Koninklijke DSM N.V.



