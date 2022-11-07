Global Automobile Rental And Leasing Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031

Automobile Rental And Leasing Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Automobile Rental And Leasing Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the automobile rental and leasing market size to reach a value of $366.9 billion in 2019 to $239.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -35%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The automobile rental and leasing industry is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 15.06% from 2021 and reach $421.3 billion in 2023. The automobile rental and leasing market growth is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to nearly $492.6 billion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 8.0% to $723.3 billion by 2030.

The automobile rental and leasing market is expected to be driven by the growing sales of electric vehicles in the forecast period. Leasing is increasingly being used as a key method to drive electric vehicle sales, especially in developed markets.

Automobile Rental And Leasing Market Trends

Automotive equipment leasing companies are using technologies such as big data to improve customer service and increase vehicle life. Big data is large amounts of data that can be analyzed to gain insights and drive decision making. Big data would allow the leasing company to remind the driver to book a car for its service or replace engine oil. This technology could also help leasing companies in minimizing driver risk and prevent the number of accidents, by giving the companies insights about the driving habits and whereabouts of its fleet.

Automobile Rental And Leasing Market Overview

The automobile rental and leasing market consists of sales of automotive equipment renting or leasing services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide passenger cars and truck/vans, utility trailer, and recreational vehicle (RV) without drivers and utility trailers. These establishments generally operate a retail store like facility for automotive equipment renting and leasing. Some automotive equipment rental and leasing companies offer short-term rental or long-term leases, while others provide both types of services.

Automobile Rental And Leasing Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Passenger Car Rental, Passenger Car Leasing, Truck, Utility Trailer, And Recreational Vehicle Rental And Leasing

• Type Of Mode: Online, Offline

• Type Of Lease: Open, Close

• By End Use : Individual, Corporate

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as John Deere, CNH, AGCO, CLAAS, Kubota

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Automobile Rental And Leasing Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides automobile rental and leasing market analysis, in-depth automobile rental and leasing market research. The market report analyzes automobile rental and leasing market size, automobile rental and leasing global market segments, automobile rental and leasing global market growth drivers, automobile rental and leasing market growth across geographies, and automobile rental and leasing market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

