Qyral Partners with Pledge 1% to Empower Women

Up and coming skincare company invests in women, helping to enable many achieve economic independence.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qyral, the popular breakthrough skin care line, has partnered with Pledge 1%, giving 1% of profit from each sale to a charity that focuses on women’s issues. The partnership is an ideal fit as Qyral’s mission provides a pathway for women to change their skin, their incomes, and their lives for the better. Empowering women is a vital focus.

“Socioeconomic factors in the United States prevent women who lack resources from participating and progressing in the workforce,” says Hanieh Sigari, Qyral’s founder, a biochemist and anti-aging industry disruptor.

“True empowerment requires funding, and the funding dedicated to addressing this problem does not match the need. Currently, only 1.2% of philanthropic giving goes to women’s issues. On top of that, government funding for women is variable and fails to address their most basic needs.”

It’s one reason why Qyral is walking-the-walk and doing their part to not just talk about it, but do something. Sigari says, “Investing in women benefits all humanity. Our idea is to give back to nonprofits that support women’s issues, enabling more of them to reach economic independence.

“We wanted to embed this mission into the core of Qyral, right from the beginning. That's why we have partnered with Pledge 1%, where 1% of the profit from each sale will go towards women’s issues.”

She adds that Pledge 1%, is not an individual charity, but a global movement that aims to inspire, educate, and empower every entrepreneur, company, and employee, by providing companies the tools and framework necessary to be a force for good.

Sigari points out that “Pledge 1% member companies are in total control of their programs and decide the causes and nonprofits they want to support based on their company’s interests.”

For more information and details about Qyral’s mission to empower women, please visit https://www.qyral.com/pages/giving-back

About Qyral

At Qyral, our philosophy is to empower others through education. We believe if you buy nothing but learn something, we've done our job. With knowledge, you can make informed decisions about your skincare and health.

