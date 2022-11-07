Global Forensic Audit Market Key Opportunities And Strategies For 2022-2031

Forensic Audit Market - By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Forensic Audit Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the forensic audit market size to reach a value of $12,180 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% since 2015.

Governments of various countries across the world are collaborating with private forensic audit companies to develop and enhance their country’s business environment. The governments and security exchanges of several countries are appointing private audit firms to keep a check on companies and prevent them from committing fraud.

Forensic Audit Market Trends

Forensic audits are becoming frequent and widespread in banks and large corporations for improved governance and smooth conduct of operations. Public sector and private sector banks perform forensic audits to detect the accounts which have the potential to become non-performing assets (NPAs) and also to identify any frauds in these accounts. For instance, the Government of India has made mandatory for all the state-run banks to perform forensic audits to identify all possible NPAs. Large corporations are also conducting frequent forensic audit and background checks to ensure that their potential CEOs and other top executives have clean track records. These are performed by forensic audit firms or executive search firms that conduct forensic background checks.

Forensic Audit Market Overview

The forensic audit market consists of sales of forensic audit services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that apply auditing and investigative skills to situations that may have legal implications. A forensic audit is an examination and evaluation of a firm`s or individual’s financial, compliance, background information and other types of information, to use as an evidence in a court of law or legal proceedings. Examples of forensic audits’ use range from prosecuting a party for fraud, embezzlement or other financial claims, to distributing assets during separation or divorce proceedings, although the vast majority of the market is business to business (B2B).

Forensic Audit Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By End-Use Industry: Financial Services, Mining, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other Services

• By Type of Investigation: Event and Data Analytics, Regulatory Investigations, Cross Border Investigations, Corruption and Bribery Investigation, Accounting Malpractice, and Securities Investigations, Other Forensic Audit

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as PwC, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, KPMG International, BDO Global

