High Arctic to Announce 2022 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) "High Arctic" or the "Corporation” intends to release its 2022 third quarter results on Thursday, November 10, 2022 after markets close and has scheduled a conference call to begin at 2:00 pm MT (4:00 pm ET) on Friday, November 11, 2022.

The conference call dial in numbers are 1-800-952-5114 or 416-641-6104 and the participant passcode is 6534880#. Participants joining from outside North America can find international dial-in numbers at: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8009525114.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends by dialing 1-800-408-3053 and will remain available until December 16, 2022. An audio recording of the conference call will also be available within 24 hours on High Arctic’s website.

The Corporation’s Third Quarter Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis will be posted to High Arctic’s website and SEDAR after the results are released.

About High Arctic

High Arctic is an energy services provider. High Arctic is a market leader in Papua New Guinea providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rental equipment including rig matting, camps, material handling and drilling support equipment. In western Canada High Arctic provides nitrogen services and pressure control equipment on a rental basis to a number of exploration and production companies.

For further information, please contact:

Lance Mierendorf

Chief Financial Officer

1.587.318.2218

1.800.668.7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.

Suite 2350, 330–5th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 0L4

website: www.haes.ca

Email: info@haes.ca