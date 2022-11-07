N2Growth Expanding Search & Leadership Advisory Operations Into Greece

Rebecca Pitsika Appointed as Managing Partner at the Firm's Newest Location in Athens

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2Growth Inc., a global leadership consulting and executive search firm, announced today its expansion to Greece with the appointment of Rebecca Pitsika as Managing Partner. Headquartered in Athens, Ms. Pitsika will be responsible for the firm's operations in Greece and neighboring European countries and will report directly to Kelli Vukelic, CEO of N2Growth.

Kelli Vukelic, CEO said, "I'm delighted to add Rebecca and her to the N2Growth team. With someone of her caliber, local clients and global companies working in Greece will be extraordinarily well served. Her expertise will also be leveraged worldwide in the technology, energy, and financial services industries."

Ms. Pitsika has been working in Human Resources for over 25 years in well-known local and multinational companies, including Ericsson, Laiki Bank, Manpower, and People for Business, holding the role of the HR Manager and member of the Board of Directors. She has been named to Fortune's List of Most Powerful Women in Greece several times and is a member of multiple regional management associations. In 2012, she was awarded the "Best Young Entrepreneur in Greece."

Rebecca Pitsika, Managing Partner added, "I am honored to join the team at N2Growth and appreciate Kelli Vukelic for her trust. I believe that N2Growth's quality of service and the great global and local team of experts will bring significant added value to the Greek market. We find and develop the world's best leaders - this is our vision, and we will make it happen."

N2Growth's expansion into Greece follows the recent news of establishing a presence in Saudi Arabia and Latin America, solidifying the firm's commitment to serving our global clients and enabling greater access to premiere executive talent and leadership advisory services.

