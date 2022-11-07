Rimes wins Best Buy-side Managed Data Service in the prestigious Waters Technology awards

Rimes, the industry leader in transformative data management have been awarded 'Best buy-side managed data service' by Waters Technology.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized for strength of company’s managed data service offering

Follows an intense period of global business growth and change

Rimes, the industry leader in transformative data management and investment intelligence solutions, is delighted to announce that they have been awarded 'Best buy-side managed data service' by Waters Technology.

The award recognizes Rimes' unique ability to provide a fully integrated solution that helps clients navigate tough enterprise data management challenges, such as sourcing accurate ESG data, creating a security master or maintaining a robust IBOR. Rimes’ Managed Data Service seamlessly supports the requirements of buy-side organizations and provides the analytical tools required to gain the insights needed for better performance and exposure management.

Brad Hunt, CEO at Rimes, commented. "We are honored to have won this important award, which follows an intense period of global business growth and change at Rimes. Over the last 12 months, we have transformed our operations, hired exceptional new talent, established meaningful strategic partnerships, and extended asset classes and data management domains. I am delighted to accept this award on behalf of the entire team, whose unwavering commitment to our clients made this possible."

“The addition of ETF, ESG data, as well as specialist support services to our MDS solution are proven differentiators in our approach to enterprise data management,” stated Stuart Plane, Head of Investment Intelligence and Managed Data Services. “This facilitates our ability to respond to real-world client problems such as validating and enriching vast volumes of complex data to deliver timeliness, accuracy, and completeness across their mission-critical operational systems and workflows. Our team is very proud of this recognition.”

About Rimes

Rimes provides transformative enterprise data management, ESG and investment intelligence solutions to the global investment community. Driven by our passion for solving the most complex data problems, we partner with our clients to help them make better investment decisions using accurate information and industry-leading technology. Headquartered in New York and London, Rimes serves its global clients through offices in Europe, Americas and Asia Pacific.