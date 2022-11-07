PayBito Experiences A Surge In US Customer Interest for Its White-Label Crypto Broker Platform

Mainstream crypto relevance has boosted their popularity as tradable assets. PayBito democratizes its brokerage services, offering the world's first white-label crypto broker solution.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global digital assets exchange PayBito had made previous headlines by debuting the world's first white-label crypto broker platform. The latest innovative crypto solution is attracting strong demand across the US capital markets, on a scale comparable to its globally acclaimed white-label crypto exchange.

The US is arguably the biggest crypto hotspot in terms of market capitalization. More than 34 million US citizens already own or have owned crypto at some point in their lives. While there has been a lot of hue and cry regarding the SEC's stance on crypto, the upcoming regulations have been long-called for and will benefit the digital asset ecosystem.

PayBito Chief and blockchain pioneer Raj Chowdhury states, "The rapid development of cryptocurrencies as a potential asset class has been possible due to organizations fostering collaboration instead of competition. Democratizing and making the technology affordable through crypto broker platforms will increase further adoption and resolve liquidity concerns."

The white-label crypto broker platform offers access to 400 crypto markets with multi-trading options with a wide asset listing of several cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. The steady spike in demand increases the platform's market liquidity and trade volume. The firm has noted a rise in US broker registration for its white-label crypto broker services. Beyond the crypto market access, brokers can also access and offer banking solutions, custodial services, high-security wallets, and more to their customers. Participants willing to check out the platform can avail of a free one-month trial before fully moving in.

The PayBito platform operates worldwide and is compatible with multiple web browsers and smartphones. Crypto brokers can easily leverage and offer the PayBito brand to their prospective clients with cutting-edge features such as high security, cross-border crypto payments, compliance with global regulatory frameworks, around-the-clock customer service, an easy-to-use user interface, a simple admin console, and more. PayBito also offers several reporting and analysis formats for better crafting better trading strategies.

"PayBito's exchange technology is compliant with leading crypto regulatory frameworks and offers high scalability solutions. The platform is built upholding features like transparency, security, and versatility in mind, and enables new-age brokers to venture and explore crypto opportunities", mentioned Raj, who had previously spoken on metaverse's potential in revolutionizing brand marketing and using blockchain for education.

PayBito has won awards and recognition for its innovative crypto solutions. The products have been deployed in more than 26 countries including Sweden, Australia, Malta, Japan, the UK, and more. The company made recent updates in its asset listing and user interfaces for an unmatched trading experience.

PayBito is leveling up the battlefield for rising entrepreneurs and brokers to compete against corporate giants. The process on the whole is beneficial to crypto ecosystems, infusing capital into crypto markets through aggregation. Participants can leverage unlimited growth opportunities from digital assets- a segment where competition, though currently low, is bound to rise.

About PayBito:

PayBito is a leading cryptocurrency asset trading platform operating globally. The platform is designed and managed by a team with rich experience in Banking security systems, Cryptocurrency trading, and Blockchain technology. It is available in the web version as well as in iOS and Android stores. PayBito services include white-label crypto exchange solutions, white-label payment gateway, exchange affiliate, and coin listing. PayBito offers some of the best rates and top-notch security in the crypto world.

Media Contact

Coleen Facete, Hashcash Digest, +14159662907, coleen@hashcashdigest.info

SOURCE PayBito