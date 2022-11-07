CLIMATE EDUCATION: 75% of the World Doesn't Speak English but 80% of Scientific Literature is Only Available in English.

In New Net Zero show on the Planet Classroom Network, climate entrepreneur Sophia Kianni says it's critical to ensure that marginalized communities get access to climate information.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The vast majority of climate change research is only available in English. In Net Zero Speaks with Sophia Kianni, Kianni tells climate activist Philo Magdalene that "75% of the world doesn't speak English but 80% of scientific literature is only available in English. We need to mobilize as many people as possible to make a difference and we need to ensure that marginalized communities get access to climate information."

Kianni is the Founder and Executive Director of Climate Cardinals, a youth-led nonprofit that sources and translates important climate resources into over 100 languages. Currently studying climate policy at Stanford University, the 20-year-old is also the United States representative to the United Nations Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change.

The Protect our Planet Movement in association with Planet Classroom has launched the acclaimed Net Zero video and podcast series in which 24 youth climate activists from the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement in association with Planet Classroom ask international thought leaders working on the environment the big questions as to how their nations are progressing towards their 2050 Net Zero pledges.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators, and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

For more information on CMRubinWorld

