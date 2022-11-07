Submit Release
News Search

There were 628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 288,708 in the last 365 days.

Best's Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on German Life Insurance Segment

AM Best has maintained its negative outlook on Germany's life insurance segment.

AM Best expects the German life insurance segment's growth prospects and profit margins to remain pressured by economic headwinds and investment volatility, despite rising interest rates.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Germany Life Insurance," notes that life premium growth levels are vulnerable to deterioration in economic conditions and consumer sentiment. In addition, margins are likely to remain modest over the next 12 months, despite rising interest rates, which will only benefit portfolio returns over time as lower-yielding bonds mature. Crediting rates on new business is also expected to increase to ensure that products are competitive.

On the other hand, the report identifies the growth of capital-light products in the German life insurance market as a moderating factor and observes that downward pressure on German life insurers' regulatory solvency positions is reversing, reflecting the increase in interest rates.

To access a complimentary copy of this market segment report, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=XXXXXX.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005208/en/

You just read:

Best's Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on German Life Insurance Segment

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.