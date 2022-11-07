Best's Market Segment Report: AM Best Maintains Negative Outlook on German Life Insurance Segment

AM Best has maintained its negative outlook on Germany's life insurance segment.

AM Best expects the German life insurance segment's growth prospects and profit margins to remain pressured by economic headwinds and investment volatility, despite rising interest rates.

A new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Germany Life Insurance," notes that life premium growth levels are vulnerable to deterioration in economic conditions and consumer sentiment. In addition, margins are likely to remain modest over the next 12 months, despite rising interest rates, which will only benefit portfolio returns over time as lower-yielding bonds mature. Crediting rates on new business is also expected to increase to ensure that products are competitive.

On the other hand, the report identifies the growth of capital-light products in the German life insurance market as a moderating factor and observes that downward pressure on German life insurers' regulatory solvency positions is reversing, reflecting the increase in interest rates.

