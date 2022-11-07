Mitrade launches Global Affiliate Program, Shares up to 50% of its Profits with Partners

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading CFD trading platform Mitrade launches its in-house affiliate program and is now offering up to 50% of its profit to affiliate partners. Mitrade welcomes everyone who is interested in building their career in the investing industry. The affiliate program is open to everyone, regardless of background and occupation.





Mitrade's affiliate program aims to promote a long-term collaboration between the brand and affiliates, offering collaborators an attractive and robust platform to introduce customers to Mitrade's award winning CFD trading platform.

The affiliate program offers two different schemes to choose from, cost-per-acquisition (CPA) and revenue share program. Both schemes help the affiliate partners access special deals where they can generate income on a continuous basis for every new user, they invite to join the platform. Anyone can take part in the Mitrade affiliate program by registering at www.mitradeaffiliates.com.

Affiliate partners will enjoy all the following perks once they are verified:

Earn Even When You're Not in Front of Your Computer

Looking for a job that you can do without getting out of your pajamas? Partnering with Mitrade might be the solution. After spending a few hours to do the campaign, as clients use the product over time, you'll be able to run the campaigns smoothly with the help of your dedicated affiliate managers over following weeks.

Leverage on Mitrade's Award Winning Branding

Not only has Mitrade won several awards from leading financial institutions and 1,200,000 downloads worldwide, the company has also been featured on major news channels such as Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, and more. Thus, take the opportunity to leverage Mitrade's global audience to build your name in the trading space.

No Referral Limits

There is no limit to how many customers an affiliate partner can refer. Regardless of the size of your audience, the more you share the higher the potential payout.

Exclusive Marketing Materials

As Mitrade's user base come from over 80 countries worldwide, marketing materials are provided in different languages to help you streamline your campaign planning efforts to quickly kick-start the process.

Participants interested in joining the Mitrade Affiliates program can register here.

Nitish Nautiyal, Head of APAC Affiliates at Mitrade, said: "I am thrilled to see the traction we have gained in just a month of launching our affiliate programme onboarding partners from multiple countries in the Asia Pacific. The Affiliate Programme is a new way of doing business with Mitrade, encouraging affiliates to enter a long term co-operation to educate their users about sustainable and compliant capital market trading practices. Full time affiliate marketers in the industry are 'encouraged to apply for a rewarding partnership which provides' value add through a robust way to drive business growth."

How to Start Earning with the Mitrade Affiliates Program?

Sign up and decide on the program you would like to join

Explore your dashboard and promotional tools we have ready for your use

Share your affiliate link with your audience

Get paid for your validated referrals

About Mitrade

Mitrade is an international award winning CFDs online trading broker with a mission to make FX and CFDs trading simplified. With over 1.2 million app installs and 40,000 active traders, Mitrade is committed to serve trading platforms on the latest and most popular assets including FX, commodities, and indices that best satisfy investors' needs from all over the world.

Mitrade is committed to making trading simplified and providing the best user experience through their mobile and web platforms.

