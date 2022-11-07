DC Smarter Chosen for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program

/EIN News/ -- NUREMBERG, Germany, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DC Smarter, that provides highly skilled field engineering solutions with Augmented Reality Technology to help customers to reach operational excellence, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B.



“Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Software companies like DC Smarter can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for DC Smarter and believe they will do well at Newchip.”

“Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator, we are excited to be able further scale and develop our software solution DC Vision,” says Joerg Hesselink, CEO. “Increasing our team, connecting with right leaders in the industry will support our mission to provide best field engineering experience.”

About DC Smarter

DC Smarter is a start-up that brings the most innovative solution to ease Data Center Pain Points. We can help you reduce costly outages caused by human errors and improve asset use by leveraging the Digital Twin of your Data Center. Our service is Data Center Smart Hands. And our solution is first Data Center field services software DC Vision. We are working with some of the largest Telecoms and Enterprises to help them optimize their operations improve their response times. To learn more, visit https://dc-smarter.com/dc-vision

About Newchip

Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit https://launch.newchip.com/ .

