Hashdex and Vinter Launch First-of-its-kind Crypto ETP

LONDON, ZURICH, NEW YORK, RIO DE JANEIRO - 7 November, 2022 - Hashdex , a leading global crypto-focused investing company, today announced it has partnered with Vinter, the crypto index provider, for the launch of the Hashdex Crypto Momentum Factor ETP (exchange-traded product). The first-of-its-kind investment vehicle is designed to enable institutional investors to capitalize on trending crypto assets that are experiencing upward price momentum. The product is the first crypto index ETP based on the momentum factor and is now listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and Xetra under ticker symbols “HAMO” and “HDXM”, respectively. The product will also be listed on EuroNext under the ticker symbol “HAMO” on Wednesday, November 9th. Trading for the Hashdex Crypto Momentum Factor ETP will also roll out over the following days, beginning today on the SIX Swiss Exchange and then subsequently on November 8th on Xetra and November 9th on EuroNext. The prospectus, final terms, and other documents related to the product can be found here .

“To attract institutional investors, it is necessary to create innovative products”, said Jacob Lindberg, CEO of Vinter. “The Vinter Hashdex Risk Parity Momentum Index is an innovative index - it allocates to the top performing crypto assets, while limiting the risk. Hashdex is one of the largest crypto asset investing companies globally, and we are pleased to partner with them to launch this ETP in the European market.”

The new ETP tracks the Vinter Hashdex Risk Parity Momentum Index, co-developed by Hashdex and Vinter, and contains 12 large-cap crypto assets that are eligible on key European exchanges and exhibit relatively higher price momentum. The ETP limits the risk contribution of any single underlying asset and is rebalanced monthly. At launch, and as of the index’s last rebalancing, the four largest constituents accounting for 53% of the portfolio are Tron (17.94%), XRP (12.28%), Polygon (12.21%) and Binance Coin (10.63%). This allocation provides unique exposure compared to a market cap index and demonstrates the differentiation of the momentum approach. The top four allocations represent the crypto-assets with the best relative risk adjusted price performance, and the weights are determined in a quantitative and rules-based manner, providing exposure to assets that other more traditional approaches do not offer.

Bruno Sousa, Head of New Markets at Hashdex adds, “There is an increasing appetite from investors to invest in high momentum crypto assets, and we are delighted to be able to offer this within our latest product. Vinter has a highly experienced team with an excellent track record, and provided the on-demand quantitative data we needed to support the creation of this unique product that expands our product offering beyond traditional investment strategies.”

The launch of the Hashdex Crypto Momentum Factor ETP and its corresponding Vinter Hashdex Risk Parity Momentum Index builds on Hashdex’s ongoing expansion efforts in both Europe and worldwide. In May 2022, the firm launched its first European product: the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP on the SIX Swiss Exchange, which has seen strong net inflows since its listing despite challenging market conditions. The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP is now tradable on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbols HASH FP and HASH NA, respectively, and on Xetra under the ticker symbol HDX1 GY.

Further details about the Vinter Hashdex Risk Parity Momentum Index and corresponding ETP can be found here .

About Vinter

Vinter is Europe’s fastest-growing index provider specialised in crypto assets, playing a key role in the emerging crypto ETF industry. The firm collects digital asset data from hundreds of sources, transforming proprietary strategies into investable products. For more information, please visit www.vinter.co.

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto investing. Hashdex's simple and secure products invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex's mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world's first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 260,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com

Disclaimer:

__________________________

This marketing communication has been prepared by Hashdex AG, a company organized under the laws of Switzerland and does not constitute, nor form part of, an offer or invitation to subscribe, purchase, sell or otherwise dispose of any financial product issued by Hashdex AG.

Financial products issued by Hashdex AG have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) or with any securities regulatory authority of any State or other jurisdiction of the United States and (i) may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S (Regulation S) under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws and (ii) may be offered, sold or otherwise delivered at any time only to transferees that are Non-United States Persons (as defined by the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)).

The products have been issued under Hashdex AG’s base prospectus dated 13 April 2022, in Switzerland, and under Hashdex AG’s base prospectus dated 12 August 2022, in the European Union (the Base Prospectus). The Base Prospectus and the relevant Final Terms are available via the following hyperlink https://hashdex.com/en-EU/document-center .

The approval of the Base Prospectus should not be understood as an endorsement of the products by the competent authority which has approved said prospectus. Potential investors are strongly recommended to read the entire Base Prospectus and the relevant Final Terms, before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the products. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This marketing communication itself does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance should, for any purpose, be placed on this marketing communication. Further, it is subject to change at any time.