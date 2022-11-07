Alarm Monitoring Market All Set to Exceed the US$60 billion Mark by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Alarm Monitoring Market size is forecast to reach $60 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2027. Alarm monitoring system is used for communicating between home security system and security service provider. The system control panel registers an emergency event and sends a signal to the central monitoring station, where the appropriate authorities are notified and sent to your home. The driving factors for this market include increasing crime rate, rise in fire accidents and other disasters, growing demand of high safety and security at public spaces and increasing government investments in Alarm Monitoring systems. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Alarm Monitoring Market highlights the following areas -

• The wired telecommunication segment held the largest share in the Alarm Monitoring Market segmented by technology. This is owing to the more reliable response system as well as cheaper installations and maintenance costs as compared to other communication technologies.

• The infrastructure segment held the largest share in Alarm Monitoring Market by end user, in 2021. This is attributed togrowing smart home residential projects, need for high safety and security at commercial spaces with large footfall of people.

• North America market held the largest market share of 37%, in 2021. This is due to increasing crime rates, increasing public awareness about Alarm Monitoring and other security systems. The insurance policy benefits provided by most of the firms are also a major driving factor of this market in North America

Segmental Analysis:

• The Alarm Monitoring Market by technology has been segmented into wired telecommunication, wireless radio network, cellular wireless network, IP network and others. The wired telecommunications segment held the largest share of 45%, in 2021.

• The Alarm Monitoring Market by end user has been segmentedinto manufacturing, infrastructure (government and public spaces, corporate offices, residential, commercial), healthcare, pharmaceutical, energy and power plants, petrochemical, automotive, military and defense, other. The infrastructure segment held the largest share of 60%, in 2021.

• The Alarm Monitoring Market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), South America, and the rest of the world (RoW). North America held the largest Alarm Monitoring Market share with 37%of total market size.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Alarm Monitoring Industry are -

1. Bosch Security Systems

2. Diebold Inc.

3. Siemens AG

4. Johnson Controls International PLC

5. Rockwell Automation Inc.

