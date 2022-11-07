Geographic Information System Market to Hit Sales Value of $10.21 Billion By 2026 | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Global Geographic Information System market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports IndustryARC.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Geographic Information System Market size is forecast to reach $10.21 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.5% during 2021-2026. As an emerging trend of technology, the field of GIS (Geographic Information System) is steadily expanding. The global Geographic Information System Market is growing steadily driven by increasing demand from the location-based services market Since the U.S region is making huge investments in the use of GIS technology in various industries such as natural resources, utilities & other sectors, North America is dominating the market & holds the largest market share followed by Europe and APAC. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505407

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Geographic Information System Market highlights the following areas -

• Rise in adoption of Geographic Information System tools owing to their wide range of applications like monitoring of real-time geographical data, traffic congestions, spatial analytics and others are driving the growth of the market.

• The cloud deployment is dominating the market as the data integration can be done efficiently in the cloud with less complexity along with upsurge in use of cloud networks globally.

• The real-time geographical data used by devices for instance smartphones, vehicle sensors, imaging sensors on drones are majorly extracted from the Geographic Information System solutions.

• Ridesharing and delivery companies have increasingly utilized Geographic Information System solutions for GPS tracking and asset management applications thus driving market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Deployment Geospatial Information System Market is segmented as Cloud and On-Premises. The Cloud-based deployment is witnessing significant growth in the market. The Web GIS is widely being adopted and used as it is significantly easier to use, deploy and integrate than on-premises GIS.

• Geographic Information System offers the following positive business outcomes such as customer analytics and loyalty marketing, capacity and pricing optimization and predictive maintenance analytics in the transportation sector.

• The Global Geographic Information System Market is dominated by APAC with a market share of over 35% in 2020. The growth in use of geospatial analytics, growth in internet penetration, rise in the developing industrial sectors and growth in infrastructural developments are boosting the growth of the market.

Click on the following link to buy the Geographic Information System Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505407

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Geographic Information System Industry are -

1. Environmental Systems Research Institute (ESRI)

2. Google

3. Microsoft

4. Super map Software Co. Ltd

5. Hexagon

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Geographic-Information-System-Market-Research-505407

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062