Graphdiyne Market size is estimated to reach a value of US$45.8 million by the end of 2027 - IndustryARC

The Graphdiyne Market size is estimated to reach a value of US$45.8 million by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Graphdiyne Market size is estimated to reach a value of US$45.8 million by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during 2022-2027. Graphdiyne is a carbon allotrope with a two-dimensional (2D) structure. In a two-dimensional planar network, graphdiyne comprises sp and sp2-hybridized carbon atoms that form benzene rings and diacetylene connections. It can form a 2d hexagonal allotrope with boron nitride. It is available in different structures like nanotubes, nanowires, nanoribbons and nanosheets. Graphdiyne like carbon nanotubes serve a purpose in various prototypes in nanomaterials. Its unique sp–sp2 carbon atoms, uniform pores and highly-conjugated structure have promising applications in gas separation, catalysis, water remediation, humidity sensors and energy-related fields. Graphdiyne interacts with metal ions and this property has a wide variety of applications in different industries, which is boosting the global graphdiyne industry.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Graphdiyne market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the Graphdiyne Market. This growth is mainly attributed to the increased demand from energy and power industry.

2. Electrical and electronics is expected to be the significant segment owing to the surge in demand for graphdiyne in transistors and electronic devices.

3. Graphdiyne plays an important role in several industries especially in the water purification and solar cells which is expected to provide significant growth opportunity for the global market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The water purification segment held the largest Graphdiyne Market share in 2021 and it accounted for around 21%. The decontamination of heavy metal ion-polluted water is a global concern. Graphdiynes are two-dimensional carbon-based compounds that have been proposed as molecular filters, particularly for water purification.

2. The electrical and electronics segment held the largest Graphdiyne Market share in 2021 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 11.6% during the forecast period. Graphdiyne has several applications in electrical and electronics owing to its low effective electron mass and wide band gap in the semiconducting region, graphdiyne appears to be a considerably superior semiconductor to conventional silicon-based semiconductors.

3. The Asia Pacific is the leading region accounted for the largest portion in the Graphdiyne Market share in 2021 and held nearly 33% of the market share. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in energy and power demand. Rechargeable batteries have more capacity to retain the charge which is not the case with capacitors

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Graphdiyne industry are:

1. Versarien

2. Haydale

3. First Graphene

4. Directa Plus

5. Talga

