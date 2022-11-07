Particle Board Market size is projected to reach US$27.2 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Particle Board Market size is projected to reach US$27.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Particle Board Market size is projected to reach US$27.2 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Particle board, also known as low-density fiberboard or chipboard, is an engineered wood product produced from wood chips, synthetic resin such as urea formaldehyde-based resins and lignin and other suitable binders. The growing furniture industry is anticipated to drive the demand for particle boards. Moreover, the increasing maintenance, remodeling, renovation and repair activities are anticipated to boost the growth of the particle board industry in the forecast period. The global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a huge drop in building & construction, furniture and other end-use industries all across the world, which had a significant impact on the growth of the Particle Board Market size.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Particle Board market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Particle Board Market, owing to the rising growth in the building & construction industry. For instance, according to Invest India, by 2025, the building and construction industry is estimated to reach US$1.4 trillion.

2. Rapidly rising demand for Particle Boards in the furniture industry for wooden furniture has driven the growth of the Particle Board Market.

3. The increasing demand for Particle Boards in the maintenance, remodeling, renovation and repair activities, due to its usage in wooden applications such as flooring, paneling and other applications has been a critical factor driving the growth of the Particle Board Market in the upcoming years.

4. However, the problems associated with Particle Boards such as low strength and low density as compared to other fiberboards can hinder the growth of the Particle Board Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The new construction segment held the largest Particle Board Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This is due to a significant rise in the building of new residential, commercial and industrial establishments across the globe. Particle board, also known as low-density fiberboard, is utilized in new construction interior cupboards, furniture and work surfaces.

2. The building & construction industry held the largest Particle Board Market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In the building & construction industry, particle board produced from wood chips, synthetic resin such as lignin and other suitable binders is used as false ceiling material, as a base for doors, flooring, flooring underlayment, partitions, storage unit, cabinets, tables, racks and other applications.

3. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Particle Board Market with a 42% share in the year 2021. This was due to the increasing requirement for particle boards in developing countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. China is expected to continue its dominance in the Particle Board Market during the forecast period. This is due to the growth of the building & construction industry in the country.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Particle Board industry are:

1. Timber Products Company

2. Greenlam

3. Uniboard

4. Dakota Premium Hardwoods

5. EGGER

