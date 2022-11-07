At 8.0% CAGR Luxury Yacht Market Is Expected to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global luxury yacht market generated $5.8 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $12.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5249

Increase in number of high net worth individuals and rise in yacht tourism drive the growth of the global luxury yacht market. However, natural calamities and rise in accidents on luxury yachts restrict the market growth. Contrarily, customization in luxury yachts and surge in mergers & acquisitions present new opportunities in the coming years.

In accordance to several interviews conducted, the CXOs of the leading companies stated that luxury yacht market is expected to witness a significant growth in the future. In addition, global luxury yacht market is expected to remain influenced by eternal need for luxury. Moreover, rise in trend of remote exploration provides new growth avenues for luxury yachts. Furthermore, introduction of new materials such as structural glass have allowed yacht architectures to reach new levels of sophistication.

Growth in number of millionaires and swathes of millennial population have developed a voracious taste for luxury yachts in the past few years. Featuring helipads, swimming pools, saunas, hot tubs, and more, yachts are epitome of luxury. The new generation increasingly focuses on pursuing rare, tailored experiences over accumulating things. With on-board beach toys, such as motorboats & jet skis, top-deck Jacuzzi, lavish swimming pools, and private screening rooms, yachts represent pinnacle of luxurious life.

The luxury yacht market remained one of the few bright spots in an otherwise troubled global economy. With strong underlying drivers such as rise in ultra-net worth individuals, surge in inclination toward recreational & expeditions, and rise in trend of yacht tourism, the market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. At the same time, the sector is facing challenges driven by high maintenance cost, stringent rules and regulations, and rapid technological innovation.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global luxury yacht market based on size, type, and region.

Based on size, the 120-250 feet segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global luxury yacht market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the above 250 feet segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on type, the motorized luxury yacht segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global luxury yacht market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyses segments including sailing luxury yacht and others.



Based on region, Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds the global luxury yacht market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Leading players of the global luxury yacht market analyzed in the research include Alexander Marine Co Ltd, Damen Shipyards Group, AzimutBenettiS.p.A., Feadship, FERRETTI S.P.A., Horizon Yacht USA, Princess Yachts International plc, Sanlorenzo Spa, Sunseeker International Limited, and Viking Yacht Company.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5249