At 5.7% CAGR Baby Stroller Market Is Expected to Generate $3.4 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global baby stroller market garnered $1.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $3.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

With a surge in fitness culture and the reopening of parks, malls and various tourist spots across the globe, the sales of Jogging baby strollers and Lightweight baby strollers is projected to increase from the previous year.. It can be a very convenient solution for parents who want a strong and dependable option that can keep up with the demands of their busy life.

The CXOs further added that the demand for baby strollers is expected to rise significantly not only from the developed economics such as the U.S. Canada, and Mexico but also from some European countries. This is attributed to the fact that millennial population significantly influences the on-demand economy, which is expected to boost the e-commerce distribution of the baby stroller market.

In recent years, people have begun to migrate from rural to urban areas in search of better lifestyle amenities such as better education, transportation, and health care. Rapid urbanization resulted in people to adopt a better way of life and an increase in consumer disposable income. Changes in lifestyles of the customers have resulted in the adoption of smart and modern baby strollers. These are important factors in the baby stroller market growth, baby stroller market forecast from 2021 to 2031.

Moreover, factors that are encouraging the baby stroller market Significant factors such as the rise in trend of travel among millennials and baby boomers expand the scope for easy travel with babies, accelerating the market growth rate. The single parent and nuclear families have to cope with multitasking along with taking care of their newborn or toddlers. Another important factor is that parents are willing to spend more for the toddlers. A rise in refurbishment and leasing baby stroller is expected to further propel the market growth. Nuclear families and single parents account for nearly one-third of the share of the baby strollers market. Customers are spending more on prams and strollers as a result of their fast-paced lifestyle, baby-care consciousness, and others. The aforementioned factors are increases the baby stroller market demand.

Based on age, the 0-6 months segment was the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to reach $1,694.9 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. In this age group, parents are comfortable to take their toddlers outside for travel or tours. The baby strolling market considers almost half of revenue from this age group. Parents require a stroller that will come handy with a seat and can face forward or backward as well.

By distribution channel, baby stroller market for specialty store was valued at $896.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,616.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. One of the key factors of a specialty store is its focus on a single class of products. This gives owner and employees a chance to develop experties and a reputation for knowledge and selection within the store.

On the basis of region, North America has the highest baby stroller market share in 2021. It occupied the largest market share of around 34.7% in the global baby stroller market in 2021. The key factors that drive the baby stroller market in North America are change in lifestyle coupled with the rise in single parent and nuclear families. The single parent and nuclear families have to cope with many tasks while taking care of their newborn or toddlers as well.

