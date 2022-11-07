Kosmos Energy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Kosmos Energy Ltd. ("Kosmos" or the "Company") (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company generated a net income of $222 million, or $0.47 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated an adjusted net income(1) of $90 million, or $0.19 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022.

THIRD QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Production (2) : ~60,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up ~20% over 3Q 2021, with sales of ~50,900 boepd resulting in an underlift position at the end of the quarter

: ~60,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), up ~20% over 3Q 2021, with sales of ~50,900 boepd resulting in an underlift position at the end of the quarter Revenues: $456 million, or $97.34 per boe (excluding the impact of derivative cash settlements)

Production expense: $62 million, or $13.31 per boe

Capital expenditures: $203 million

Generated free cash flow (1) of approximately $32 million (~$320 million for the first nine months of the year)

of approximately $32 million (~$320 million for the first nine months of the year) Continued debt repayment with net leverage falling to ~1.5x

Phase One of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project around 85% complete at quarter end

Commenting on the Company's third quarter 2022 performance, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Andrew G. Inglis said: "Kosmos posted another quarter of solid strategic and operational delivery, with the company reaching its year-end leverage target ahead of schedule.

"Importantly, we continue to make good progress on our three core development projects -- Tortue Phase 1, Jubilee Southeast and Winterfell -- which we expect will collectively grow production approximately 50% by 2024. We are also advancing several other gas opportunities in West Africa, which we believe will drive growth beyond 2024 and continue to increase the gas weighting of the portfolio.

"Demand for energy is growing, particularly in Africa, and Kosmos has the right strategy at the right time to help meet this growing demand while creating value for all of our stakeholders. Given the quality of our asset base and the wealth of opportunities within our differentiated portfolio, we believe Kosmos has an important role to play in delivering affordable, secure and cleaner energy to the world."

FINANCIAL UPDATE

Net capital expenditure for the third quarter of 2022 was approximately $203 million. Full year capital expenditure guidance for 2022 remains around $700 million, excluding acquisitions and divestitures.

Kosmos exited the third quarter of 2022 with $2.1 billion of net debt(1) and available liquidity of approximately $1.0 billion. The Company generated $32 million of free cash flow in the third quarter, and around $320 million through the first nine months of the year. With EBITDAX(1) for the quarter almost four times higher than the same quarter last year and continued net debt reduction through 2022, the Company achieved its target net leverage ratio of 1.5x ahead of schedule with further progress expected in the next quarter at current prices.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE

Production

Total net production(2) in the third quarter of 2022 averaged approximately 60,900 boepd, in line with guidance. The Company exited the quarter in a net underlift position, which we expect to reverse in the fourth quarter.

Ghana

Production in Ghana averaged approximately 36,900 barrels of oil per day (bopd) net in the third quarter of 2022. Kosmos lifted three cargos from Ghana during the quarter, in line with guidance.

At Jubilee, production averaged approximately 88,900 bopd gross during the quarter. At TEN, production averaged approximately 22,200 bopd gross for the third quarter.

At the beginning of the third quarter, the handover of the Jubilee FPSO operations and maintenance from MODEC took place. Since the transition, operating performance has continued to be strong with no reportable safety incidents and facility uptime of over 98%. In addition, several potential future cost savings have been identified, primarily through direct contracting, optimizing work scope and competitive re-tendering.

The Jubilee Southeast development continues to progress and is now over 50% complete. Drilling of the first well has commenced ahead of schedule with all three wells expected to be drilled by early 2023. Completion of the wells is planned for the first half of 2023, with initial production expected around mid-2023. The partnership expects the new wells to increase gross production in the field to approximately 100,000 bopd.

At TEN, an Enyenra producer well (EN-21) was drilled and came online around the end of the quarter and has now been choked back, awaiting pressure support from the nearby water injection well.

Post quarter-end, the partnership drilled the second of the two riser base wells (NT-11) to define the extent of the Ntomme reservoir supporting further development of the TEN fields. The well encountered approximately 5 meters of net oil pay with poorer than expected reservoir quality. The partnership will continue to evaluate the full results of the two wells to high-grade and optimize the future drilling plans for TEN, with a focus on proven accumulations and areas with existing well control.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico averaged approximately 14,700 boepd net (~83% oil) during the third quarter.

The scheduled drydock of the Helix Producer-1 vessel resulted in around 45 days of downtime for the Tornado field in the third quarter as expected. Production from the Tornado field was also impacted late in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter by loop currents in the Gulf of Mexico.

The planned Delta House turnaround took place at the beginning of the third quarter and was completed mid-October, partially extended due to the impact of Hurricane Ian. In late October, the facility saw approximately two weeks of unplanned downtime due to an issue with the gas compressors. The issue has now been resolved with the impact factored into fourth quarter and full year guidance.

The Kodiak sidetrack well was drilled during the second quarter and successfully brought online in early September. Well results and initial production were in line with expectations, however well productivity declined through the end of the third quarter and workover plans are being developed.

Following the planned and unplanned downtime, production in the Gulf of Mexico was restored to around 18,000 boepd in early November.

At the end of the second quarter, Kosmos, as the operator of the Odd Job field, executed a contract to fabricate and install a multi-phase subsea pump, which is planned to enhance recovery and boost production in the Odd Job field from mid-2024. Work began on the project early in the third quarter, which is an important step in sustaining the long-term performance of the field.

During the third quarter of 2022, Kosmos completed the acquisition of an additional 3.2% interest in the Winterfell area in Green Canyon Blocks 943, 944, 987 and 988 and an additional 1.4% interest in Green Canyon Blocks 899 and 900. The acquisition takes Kosmos' overall interest in Winterfell to 25% in total.

The Winterfell partners signed the field development plan in September and the operator has signed a rig commitment letter to drill and complete three wells starting mid-2023. The host facility production handling agreement and midstream export agreement are also expected to be completed within the next several months, supporting first oil targeted at the end of the first quarter in 2024.

Equatorial Guinea

Production in Equatorial Guinea averaged approximately 29,700 bopd gross and 9,300 bopd net in the third quarter of 2022. As forecasted, Kosmos lifted 0.5 cargo from Equatorial Guinea during the quarter.

In late-August, the partnership entered into a rig contract for the next drilling campaign, which is expected to begin in the second half of 2023, targeting 2-3 infill wells in Block G and an infrastructure led exploration (ILX) well.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the second 2022 electrical submersible pump ("ESP") installation began, which is expected to support current production levels through year-end into 2023.

In October, Panoro Energy ASA ("Panoro") agreed to farm-in to the Kosmos-operated Block S offshore Equatorial Guinea for a 12% non-operated participating interest. Panoro's farm-in is conditional on the basis that it will acquire a 6% participating interest from each of Kosmos and Trident Energy, ahead of drilling an ILX well in early 2024.

Mauritania & Senegal

Phase 1 of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquified natural gas (LNG) project continues to make good progress and was around 85% complete at quarter-end with the following updates across the key workstreams:

Hub Terminal: Largely complete with the living quarters platform installed and commissioning activities commenced

Drilling: Successfully drilled all four wells with expected production capacity estimated at ~700 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, significantly more than the ~400 million standard cubic feet per day needed for Phase 1 liquefaction volumes. One well was recently successfully completed and has flowed back to the rig for a short clean-up period.

FLNG: On track for sailaway in first half of 2023 as construction and mechanical completion activities continue and commissioning work has begun

Subsea: Shallow water gas export pipeline from the FPSO to the hub terminal has been installed. The deepwater pipelay vessel is in the region conducting final testing prior to mobilization which is expected in the coming weeks to lay the deepwater pipeline and in-field flowlines

FPSO: In September 2022, Typhoon Muifa passed through the COSCO shipyard in Qidong in China causing the mooring lines of the vessel to become compromised. As a result, the vessel drifted approximately 200 meters off the quayside. The FPSO has been returned to the quayside and inspections conducted to date have not identified any significant damage. The forward plan is to complete all inspections and incorporate any findings into mechanical completion activities along with commissioning work prior to sailaway, which is expected around the end of the year

The operator is working hard and making good progress to overcome the challenges from Covid, supply chain constraints and more recently Typhoon Muifa. We expect first gas around nine months from the FPSO sailaway and continue to target first LNG around year-end 2023.

To optimize the commercial value of sales for the gas production from the first phase of Greater Tortue Ahmeyim, Kosmos has commenced a process with prospective buyers to utilize existing contractual rights under our Phase 1 LNG sales agreement to potentially sell cargos in order to benefit from the robust forward gas price outlook. We are seeing significant interest in the opportunity and will provide further updates as the discussions mature.

The plans to develop Phase 2 of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project continue to progress. Kosmos is in advanced discussions with partners, BP, Petrosen, SMH and the two governments on the right concept. In light of the rapidly evolving global LNG markets, the governments are rightly considering the importance of their gas resource and the opportunity to build new government-to-government relationships. The partnership's aim in the coming months is to agree the right low cost solution, which leverages the infrastructure from Phase 1 and allows the partnership to access attractive gas marketing opportunities.

In mid-October, Kosmos and BP (operator) signed a new Production Sharing Contract ("PSC") with the Government of Mauritania covering the BirAllah and/or Orca discoveries. The new PSC provides up to 30 months to submit a development plan covering these discoveries with the terms of the new PSC substantially similar to the former PSC for Block C8.

At Yakaar-Teranga, the partnership continues to advance the first phase development concept with the Government of Senegal focused on a domestic gas solution.

(1) A Non-GAAP measure, see attached reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.

(2) Production means net entitlement volumes. In Ghana and Equatorial Guinea, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest or participating interest and net of royalty or production sharing contract effect. In the Gulf of Mexico, this means those volumes net to Kosmos' working interest and net of royalty.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues and other income: Oil and gas revenue $ 456,056 $ 198,936 $ 1,735,439 $ 759,455 Gain on sale of assets — 1,538 471 1,564 Other income, net 48 66 143 210 Total revenues and other income 456,104 200,540 1,736,053 761,229 Costs and expenses: Oil and gas production 62,372 50,316 277,264 211,871 Facilities insurance modifications, net 494 1,554 7,246 3,495 Exploration expenses 17,215 23,982 118,656 41,452 General and administrative 24,007 22,459 74,424 66,628 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 106,313 64,914 386,961 292,616 Interest and other financing costs, net 29,796 26,873 92,317 90,727 Derivatives, net (113,842 ) 38,224 243,534 252,606 Other expenses, net (218 ) 194 (1,320 ) 1,003 Total costs and expenses 126,137 228,516 1,199,082 960,398 Income (loss) before income taxes 329,967 (27,976 ) 536,971 (199,169 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 107,713 621 196,144 (22,617 ) Net income (loss) $ 222,254 $ (28,597 ) $ 340,827 $ (176,552 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.49 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.75 $ (0.43 ) Diluted $ 0.47 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.72 $ (0.43 ) Weighted average number of shares used to compute net income (loss) per share: Basic 455,840 408,520 455,158 408,009 Diluted 476,431 408,520 474,820 408,009

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,565 $ 131,620 Receivables, net 130,632 177,526 Other current assets 185,592 232,806 Total current assets 547,789 541,952 Property and equipment, net 4,138,667 4,183,987 Other non-current assets 234,956 214,712 Total assets $ 4,921,412 $ 4,940,651 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 272,767 $ 184,403 Accrued liabilities 252,196 250,670 Current maturities of long-term debt 30,000 30,000 Other current liabilities 37,477 65,879 Total current liabilities 592,440 530,952 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 2,275,769 2,590,495 Deferred tax liabilities 629,755 711,038 Other non-current liabilities 529,957 578,929 Total long-term liabilities 3,435,481 3,880,462 Total stockholders' equity 893,491 529,237 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,921,412 $ 4,940,651

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 222,254 $ (28,597 ) $ 340,827 $ (176,552 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and amortization (including deferred financing costs) 108,890 67,511 394,799 300,404 Deferred income taxes 45,987 1,119 (37,445 ) (68,366 ) Unsuccessful well costs and leasehold impairments 9,424 11,907 83,086 16,772 Change in fair value of derivatives (110,262 ) 36,130 257,112 259,289 Cash settlements on derivatives, net(1) (80,710 ) (53,640 ) (304,328 ) (150,255 ) Equity-based compensation 8,767 8,122 25,896 24,011 Gain on sale of assets — (1,538 ) (471 ) (1,564 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 192 15,223 Other (2,198 ) (2,097 ) (5,940 ) (2,763 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Net changes in working capital 52,898 (137,331 ) 109,508 (72,358 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 255,050 (98,414 ) 863,236 143,841 Investing activities Oil and gas assets (222,562 ) (87,311 ) (543,349 ) (377,850 ) Acquisition of oil and gas properties — — (21,205 ) — Proceeds on sale of assets 10 3,395 118,703 5,327 Notes receivable from partners (16,760 ) (5,531 ) (28,188 ) (41,712 ) Net cash used in investing activities (239,312 ) (89,447 ) (474,039 ) (414,235 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under long-term debt — 150,000 — 250,000 Payments on long-term debt (7,500 ) — (322,500 ) (400,000 ) Net proceeds from issuance of senior notes — — — 444,375 Tax withholdings on restricted stock units — (63 ) (2,753 ) (1,100 ) Dividends — (68 ) (655 ) (512 ) Deferred financing costs — (229 ) (6,288 ) (17,291 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (7,500 ) 149,640 (332,196 ) 275,472 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,238 (38,221 ) 57,001 5,078 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 223,659 193,063 174,896 149,764 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 231,897 $ 154,842 $ 231,897 $ 154,842

____________________________________ (1) Cash settlements on commodity hedges were $(77.0) million and $(55.4) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $(289.9) million and $(142.9) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. EBITDAX (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine months ended Twelve Months

Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 Net income (loss) $ 222,254 $ (28,597 ) $ 340,827 $ (176,552 ) $ 439,543 Exploration expenses 17,215 23,982 118,656 41,452 142,586 Facilities insurance modifications, net 494 1,554 7,246 3,495 2,165 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 106,313 64,914 386,961 292,616 561,566 Equity-based compensation 8,767 8,122 25,896 24,011 33,536 Derivatives, net (113,842 ) 38,224 243,534 252,606 261,113 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (77,001 ) (55,446 ) (289,897 ) (142,892 ) (371,426 ) Restructuring and other (821 ) (407 ) (540 ) 1,012 2,271 Other, net 603 601 (780 ) (9 ) 5,517 Gain on sale of assets — (1,538 ) (471 ) (1,564 ) (471 ) Interest and other financing costs, net 29,796 26,873 92,317 90,727 129,961 Income tax expense (benefit) 107,713 621 196,144 (22,617 ) 253,217 EBITDAX $ 301,491 $ 78,903 $ 1,119,893 $ 362,285 $ 1,459,578 Sold Ghana & acquired Kodiak interests EBITDAX Adj(1) — (15,723 ) (29,734 ) Pro Forma EBITDAX $ 301,491 $ 1,104,170 $ 1,429,844

______________________________________ (1) Adjustment to present Pro Forma EBITDAX for the impact of the revenues less direct operating expenses from the sold Ghana interest associated with the Ghana pre-emption and the acquired Kodiak interest, for the respective period. The results are presented on the accrual basis of accounting, however as the acquired properties were not accounted for or operated as a separate segment, division, or entity, complete financial statements under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles are not available or practicable to produce. The results are not intended to be a complete presentation of the results of operations of the acquired properties and may not be representative of future operations as they do not include general and administrative expenses; interest expense; depreciation, depletion, and amortization; provision for income taxes; and certain other revenues and expenses not directly associated with revenues from the sale of crude oil and natural gas.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 222,254 $ (28,597 ) $ 340,827 $ (176,552 ) Derivatives, net (113,842 ) 38,224 243,534 252,606 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (77,001 ) (55,446 ) (289,897 ) (142,892 ) Gain on sale of assets — (1,538 ) (471 ) (1,564 ) Facilities insurance modifications, net 494 1,554 7,246 3,495 Restructuring and other (821 ) (407 ) (540 ) 1,012 Other, net 731 579 (622 ) (208 ) Impairment of suspended well costs (355 ) — 63,894 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 192 15,223 Total selected items before tax (190,794 ) (17,034 ) 23,336 127,672 Income tax (expense) benefit on adjustments(1) 59,739 2,677 12,923 (37,545 ) Impact of valuation adjustments and U.S. tax law changes (1,354 ) — (12,745 ) — Adjusted net income (loss) $ 89,845 (42,954 ) 364,341 (86,425 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.47 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.72 $ (0.43 ) Derivatives, net (0.24 ) 0.09 0.51 0.62 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (0.16 ) (0.14 ) (0.61 ) (0.35 ) Gain on sale of assets — — — — Facilities insurance modifications, net — — 0.02 — Other, net — — — — Impairment of suspended well costs — — 0.13 — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 0.04 Total selected items before tax (0.40 ) (0.05 ) 0.05 0.31 Income tax (expense) benefit on adjustments(1) 0.12 0.01 0.03 (0.09 ) Impact of valuation adjustments and U.S. tax law changes — — (0.03 ) — Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.19 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.77 $ (0.21 ) Weighted average number of diluted shares 476,431 408,520 474,820 408,009

____________________________________ (1) Income tax expense is calculated at the statutory rate in which such item(s) reside. Statutory rates for the U.S. and Ghana/Equatorial Guinea are 21% and 35%, respectively.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. Free Cash Flow (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of free cash flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 255,050 $ (98,414 ) $ 863,236 $ 143,841 Net cash used for oil and gas assets - base business (123,207 ) (68,732 ) (277,295 ) (187,392 ) Base business free cash flow 131,843 (167,146 ) 585,941 (43,551 ) Net cash used for oil and gas assets - Mauritania/Senegal (99,355 ) (18,579 ) (266,054 ) (190,458 ) Free cash flow(1) $ 32,488 $ (185,725 ) $ 319,887 $ (234,009 )

___________________________________ (1) Commencing in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company refined its definition of free cash flow to exclude non-recurring activity such as acquisitions, divestitures and NOC financing that may affect the comparability of results in order to better reflect cash flow of the underlying business, consistent with general industry practice.

Operational Summary (In thousands, except barrel and per barrel data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Volume Sold Oil (MMBbl) 4.458 2.719 16.028 11.349 Gas (MMcf) 0.859 1.078 3.115 3.624 NGL (MMBbl) 0.084 0.111 0.330 0.365 Total (MMBoe) 4.685 3.010 16.877 12.318 Total (Boepd) 50.926 32.714 61.821 45.121 Revenue Oil sales $ 444,491 $ 190,599 $ 1,699,167 $ 737,381 Gas sales 8,595 4,508 23,802 12,727 NGL sales 2,970 3,829 12,470 9,347 Total oil and gas revenue 456,056 198,936 1,735,439 759,455 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives (77,001 ) (55,446 ) (289,897 ) (142,892 ) Realized revenue $ 379,055 $ 143,490 $ 1,445,542 $ 616,563 Oil and Gas Production Costs $ 62,372 $ 50,316 $ 277,264 $ 211,871 Sales per Bbl/Mcf/Boe Average oil sales price per Bbl $ 99.71 $ 70.10 $ 106.01 $ 64.97 Average gas sales price per Mcf 10.01 4.18 7.64 3.51 Average NGL sales price per Bbl 35.36 34.50 37.79 25.61 Average total sales price per Boe 97.34 66.10 102.83 61.65 Cash settlements on commodity derivatives per oil Bbl(1) (17.27 ) (20.39 ) (18.09 ) (12.59 ) Realized revenue per Boe 80.90 47.68 85.65 50.05 Oil and gas production costs per Boe $ 13.31 $ 16.72 $ 16.43 $ 17.20

___________________________________ (1) Cash settlements on commodity derivatives are only related to Kosmos and are calculated on a per barrel basis using Kosmos' Net Oil Volumes Sold. Kosmos was underlifted by approximately 828.0 thousand barrels as of September 30, 2022.

Hedging Summary As of September 30, 2022(1) (Unaudited) Weighted Average Price per Bbl Index MBbl Floor(2) Sold Put Ceiling 2022: Three-way collars Dated Brent 1,125 $ 56.67 $ 43.33 $ 76.91 Three-way collars NYMEX WTI 250 65.00 50.00 85.00 Two-way collars Dated Brent 1,500 62.50 — 83.33 2023: Three-way collars Dated Brent 5,000 71.00 49.00 107.10 Two-way collars Dated Brent 4,000 72.50 — 117.50

____________________________________ (1) Please see the Company's filed 10-K for full disclosure on hedging material. Includes hedging position as of September 30, 2022 and hedges put in place through the end of October 2022. (2) "Floor" represents floor price for collars and strike price for purchased puts. Note: Excludes 0.4 MMBbls of sold (short) calls with a strike price of $60.00 per Bbl in 2022.

2022 Guidance 4Q2022 FY 2022 Guidance Production(1,2) 58,000 - 62,000 boe per day 63,000 - 65,000 boe per day Opex $19.00 - $21.00 per boe $16.00 - $18.00 per boe DD&A $21.00 - $23.00 per boe G&A(~65% cash) $25 - $27 million ~$100 million Exploration Expense(3) $10 - $15 million ~$50 million Net Interest ~40 million / quarter Tax $11.00 - $13.00 per boe $10.00 - $12.00 per boe Capital Expenditure(4) ~$200 million ~$700 million

_______________________________________ Note: Ghana / Equatorial Guinea revenue calculated by number of cargos. (1) 4Q 2022 cargos forecast - Ghana: 4 cargos / Equatorial Guinea: 1.0 cargo. FY 2022 Ghana: 14 cargos / Equatorial Guinea 3.5 cargos. Average cargo size ~950,000 barrels of oil. (2) U.S. Gulf of Mexico Production - 4Q 2022 forecast 15,000-16,500 boe per day. FY2022: 17,000-18,000 boe per day. Oil/Gas/NGL split for 2022: ~80%/~12%/~8%. (3) Excludes leasehold impairments and dry hole costs. (4) Excludes acquisitions/sales of oil & gas assets.

