Juniper Research: Border Security Technology Market to Surpass $70 Billion Globally by 2027, Despite Privacy Concerns Surrounding New AI Technology

A new study from Juniper Research has found the value of the border security technology market will exceed $70 billion globally in 2027; rising from $48 billion in 2022. Growing 47% over the period, the new report predicts adoption of AI‑integrated technologies, such as advanced surveillance systems, will be a key driver. However, this adoption is causing controversy, with campaigners raising concerns over privacy issues.

Border security uses several technologies, including camera systems and perimeter intrusion detection systems, to automatically detect and identify illegal border crossers.

New Border Perimeter Technologies to Curb Illegal Movement

The research predicts border perimeter technologies, comprising camera systems and perimeter intrusion detection systems, will account for 36% of market revenue globally by 2027, up from 26% in 2022. It found countries are increasingly seeking automated perimeter technologies to secure borders from the growing illegal movement of people.

Research author Jordan Rookes explained: "Growing political unrest and conflicts have increased illegal movement. Accordingly, vendors must highlight their solutions' ability to automatically detect and track people attempting to cross borders when marketing their products."

Use of AI Surveillance Towers to Increase

The research also predicts adoption of AI-integrated surveillance towers will be critical to driving growth, with the total value of camera systems globally expected to reach $22.8 billion by 2027; up from $10.1 billion in 2022. Surveillance towers are capable of creating a virtual border, detecting, identifying, and tracking threats over great distances.

AI-integrated surveillance towers are at the centre of growing concern by campaign groups regarding their potential to analyse the behaviour of the general population, possibly infringing upon people's human rights. These concerns may slow adoption unless addressed. Vendors must ensure privacy regulations, such as GDPR, are adhered to and the population is made aware of the data protection measures in place to protect people's privacy.

