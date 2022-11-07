Submit Release
Gizo Royal Netball Team boosted with Support

The Gizo Royals Netball team this week Monday 31 October 2022 received netball balls from the Director National Crime Prevention Department Superintendent John Matamaru at Gizo police station. The support was made possible through the National Crime Prevention Department of the Royal Solomon Islands Police by generous support from Solomon Islands Police Support Program (SIPSP).

Upon handing over of the balls, Gizo Royals netball team coach Inspector Justin Fono appreciated the timely support received, as this will boost the team’s training preparation to compete in an ongoing netball league in Gizo and other upcoming events.

The Gizo Royals Netball team comprised netball players from Gizo female police officers, police families, Gizo Correctional Services female officers and families. It is understood, Gizo Royals Netball team remains competitive to other past netball tournaments by winning Gold medal on the Western Provincial second appointed day netball competition and other tournaments.

The Gizo Royals Netball team coached inspector Justin Fono is also appealing to similar support from other supporting agencies who wish to support the team with sporting equipment were welcome to do so.

-RSIPF Press

