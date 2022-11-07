Oncology Nutrition Market To Reach USD 3.92 Billion By 2030 : Reports and Data

Oncology Nutrition Market size is expected to reach USD 3.92 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period.

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global oncology nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 3.92 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of cancer across the world, coupled with need for cancer patients to eat nutritious food that helps to gain strength to fight against the disease, and during as well as after treatment, and provides stamina against after-effects of cancer treatment are key factors driving global oncology nutrition market revenue growth. In addition, rising need for nutritional products for cancer patients in-home care settings and increasing preference for enteral nutrition products are other major factors supporting revenue growth of the global market.

Rising need for oncology nutrition globally due to need for cancer patients to intake right amount of nutrition to fight the disease and reduce side-effects of strong medicines and therapies, which cannot be met by following normal diet. Oncology nutrition is a medical strategy that provides proper nutrition assistance to cancer patients. Other factors driving revenue growth of the global oncology nutrition market include increasing investments by major companies in research & development of innovative and more enhanced oncology nutrition supplements.

The global Oncology Nutrition market has significantly grown over the recent past and is expected to register rapid growth over the forecast period. The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly evolving with innovations in technology, increasing healthcare spending and improving healthcare facilities and systems. Many hospitals, ambulatory surgical care centers and clinics across the globe are adopting advanced devices and equipment. Revenue growth of the global Oncology Nutrition market is significantly driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid advancements in healthcare and medical sector, high adoption of latest tools and techniques and growing funds by several public and private sectors. In addition, rising focus on drug development, increasing demand for precision medicine, high adoption of home care settings and point-of-care diagnostics, increasing investments in research and development activities are expected to drive global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

In 2019, Cancer Care entered into a partnership with Savor Health and launched Introduce Ina, the intelligent nutrition assistant. Ina offers personalized, evidence-based nutrition support helping people with cancer to eat healthily and stay well-nourished during treatment period and post-treatment.

Among the type segments, the head and neck segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Patients with head and neck cancer face significant difficulties with oral dietary intake, as a result, enteral nutrition assistance is employed. Use of tube feeding formulae has expanded as the incidence of such cancer cases has increased. In addition, problems including severe mucositis, xerostomia, dysgeusia, and nausea & vomiting obstruct nutrient intake, making it necessary for cancer oncology nutrition.

Among the end-use segments, the clinic segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Good nutrition is especially important during and after surgery of cancer patients because illness and the treatment can change the way one eats, as well as affect the way a patient’s body tolerates certain foods and uses nutrients, so oncology nutrition is used to meet the required nutrition, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Among the distribution channel segments, the hospital segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. As number of cancer patients has increased, hospitals are providing healthy meals for patients to satisfy their nutritional needs. The rising availability of oncology nutrition in hospitals is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Among the stage segments, the chemotherapy segment is expected to register significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Chemotherapy may cause side effects that can affect ability of the patients to eat and maintain their current level of nutrition. Other side effects include nausea, vomiting, taste change, appetite change, mucositis or mouth sores, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or constipation. Nutrition therapy is used to help patients after chemotherapy to keep healthy body weight, maintain strength, keep body tissue healthy, and decrease side effects both during and after treatment.

Among the nutrition support segments, the enteral nutrition segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Enteral nutrition has been linked to the preservation of Gastrointestinal (GI) tract structural integrity, decreased gut permeability, enhanced mesenteric blood flow, and lower rates of infection complications, death, Length Of Stay (LOS) and lesser expenses in hospitals. Enteral route is favored since it helps patients to recover faster, thus driving revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021, due to increasing prevalence of cancer and availability of improved healthcare infrastructure. High disposable income allows people in the region to provide various nutritional needs for cancer patients.

Abbott Laboratories, Danone SA, Nestle SA, Fresenius Kabi AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Hormel Foods Corporation, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Victus Inc., and Global health products Inc.

The report is inclusive of product type outlook, application spectrum, end-use outlook, technology landscape, regional market analysis, and competitive overview.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Head and Neck Cancer

Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Liver Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Blood Cancer

Other Cancer

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Stage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Chemotherapy

Hormone Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Surgery

Immunotherapy

Stem Cell Transplant

Nutrition Support Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Enteral Nutrition

Parenteral Nutrition

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Oncology Nutrition report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

