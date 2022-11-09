Vampyre Cosmetics Poised to Dominate Holiday Makeup Market 2022

Vampyre Cosmetics Iconic Shadow Palettes Vampyre Cosmetics Unique Lip Lines Rachel Clinesmith and Karen Holton - The Vampyre Cosmetics Team

Vampyre Cosmetics' new partnerships with Hot Topic.com, and Dollskill.com brings professional quality pop culture palettes directly to makeup fans.

We will always strive for more and will not accept less” — Karen Holton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vampyre Cosmetics, the luxury indie brand known for its vegan, cruelty-free, talc-free, highly pigmented colors and unique collectible packaging, is set to be the most requested palette on any makeup lover's list this holiday season. Vampyre Cosmetics' new partnerships with Hot Topic.com, Dollskill.com, and grant fans of the brand unprecedented access to the coveted palettes representing pop-culture icons like Emily the Strange, Vincent Price, the Winchester Mystery House, and more.

The Vampyre Cosmetics lines are capsule collections that harken back to storytelling through the ages. From Jane Eyre to Emily the Strange, these licensed collections evoke feelings of nostalgia for collectors across the world. The innovators of the "Book Palette," Vampyre Cosmetics, offers a library of titles from Jane Eyre to Dracula with color stories to match the titles in pages that read like the books they are modeled after.

Top makeup artists adore the products for their vast range of colors and efficacious results. The most sought-after pieces from the new collections include:

Emily the Strange - Cat head shaped palettes featuring the infamous felines of Emily's Bad Kitten Club: Sabbath Cat, Nee Chee Cat, Mystery Cat, and Miles Cat

Vincent Price - Eye shadow palette featuring UV reactive pigments (makeup that literally glows under black light!)

About Vampyre Cosmetics - "We are two queer, disabled, and proudly neurodiverse women working round the clock to bring you cosmetics so uniquely packaged… you exclaim, "Holy Crap!" when you see it. We strive to give every customer that "aha!" moment. We collaborate on every single graphic on our cosmetic packaging. Every (non-licensed) graphic is painstakingly built by both of us to evoke your emotional response. We are creatives. Using the same boring packaging 99.9% of cosmetics companies use does not speak to our soul. It's not enough for us to sell you high quality & highly-pigmented vegan, cruelty, and talc free products. We are driven to create an exciting environment for them to live in as well. One that brings a sense of joy or wonder to our customers with every single use.



About Rachel Clinesmith

New Orleans Native Rachel Clinesmith, aka SWAMP WITCH @Swampophile on Social Media, is the Editor in Chief of Vampyre Magazine and Co-Owner & Founder of Vampyre Cosmetics LLC. Rachel is Autistic & ADHD; makeup has been a special interest since she was thirteen years old. Rachel has been designing custom cosmetics products for several other independent brands and celebrities since 2011. She created Vampyre Cosmetics LLC for the niches mainstream brands leave behind. Her experience working with the music, pinup, burlesque, and horror communities/industries has given her first-hand knowledge of the needs of these subcultures.

About Karen Holton

Karen Holton is an artist, entrepreneur, and San Francisco Bay Area, native. In 2021 she left a rewarding yet creatively stifling fifteen-year healthcare career due to Lyme disease complications. Karen spent the next year educating herself and honing multiple creative skills at a maker space. She's built up her home "mad scientist lab," which now consists of a laser cutter, resin printer, vacuum chamber, and Nomad 3 desktop CNC router. In 2022 she partnered with Rachel and now focuses her expertise on consulting, creative collaboration, and innovative solutions in product design, marketing, and branding.